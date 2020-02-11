Loyalty Tech Company iSeatz Reports Record Setting 2019

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iSeatz, a loyalty tech company that integrates travel and lifestyle bookings for major brands in hospitality and financial services, reports their OneView platform processed more than $4 billion in bookings, the highest amount in the company's 20-year history.

This growth in booking volume comes as iSeatz continues to scale. Additional 2019 highlights include:



$4.1B in total bookings via iSeatz Oneview Booking Platform

in total bookings via iSeatz Oneview Booking Platform 175B loyalty points earned and redeemed

Employee headcount increased by 22% in 2019

Launched Wyndham Rewards as a partner with the first and only points redemption integration with Viator for experiences; and first integration to earn points with DoorDash for food delivery

Launched redone international airfare benefits for American Express Platinum cardholders

Partnered with cloud-based translation provider, Smartling to provide internationalized content across the iSeatz product portfolio

CEO, Kenneth Purcell , joined leaders of Facebook and Foursquare on-stage at Phocuswright to discuss personalization in the travel experience

, joined leaders of Facebook and Foursquare on-stage at Phocuswright to discuss personalization in the travel experience Named a "Best Place to Work" for the 8th time by New Orleans CityBusiness

"2019 was a great year for iSeatz," said Kenneth Purcell, Founder and CEO. "When I started this company 20 years ago, I had no idea how much the company would grow and evolve. We are now one of the largest tech employers in New Orleans, work with multiple global brands on exciting projects, and are leading the industry in innovation"

iSeatz is a private company founded in New Orleans and located in the IP Building in the Warehouse/Arts District. For more information on iSeatz, visit iSeatz.com.

About iSeatz

iSeatz is a loyalty tech company that enables travel & lifestyle bookings with point bank integrations.

With clients such as American Express, Expedia, Air Canada, IHG Hotels, and Wyndham Hotels, the iSeatz OneView Platform processes more loyalty transactions than any other third party product provider. For more information on iSeatz, please visit iSeatz.com.

