11.02.2020 12:00:00

Loyalty Tech Company iSeatz Reports Record Setting 2019

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iSeatz, a loyalty tech company that integrates travel and lifestyle bookings for major brands in hospitality and financial services, reports their OneView platform processed more than $4 billion in bookings, the highest amount in the company's 20-year history.

This growth in booking volume comes as iSeatz continues to scale. Additional 2019 highlights include:

  • $4.1B in total bookings via iSeatz Oneview Booking Platform
  • 175B loyalty points earned and redeemed
  • Employee headcount increased by 22% in 2019
  • Launched Wyndham Rewards as a partner with the first and only points redemption integration with Viator for experiences; and first integration to earn points with DoorDash for food delivery
  • Launched redone international airfare benefits for American Express Platinum cardholders
  • Partnered with cloud-based translation provider, Smartling to provide internationalized content across the iSeatz product portfolio
  • CEO, Kenneth Purcell, joined leaders of Facebook and Foursquare on-stage at Phocuswright to discuss personalization in the travel experience
  • Named a "Best Place to Work" for the 8th time by New Orleans CityBusiness

"2019 was a great year for iSeatz," said Kenneth Purcell, Founder and CEO. "When I started this company 20 years ago, I had no idea how much the company would grow and evolve. We are now one of the largest tech employers in New Orleans, work with multiple global brands on exciting projects, and are leading the industry in innovation"

iSeatz is a private company founded in New Orleans and located in the IP Building in the Warehouse/Arts District. For more information on iSeatz, visit iSeatz.com.

About iSeatz

iSeatz is a loyalty tech company that enables travel & lifestyle bookings with point bank integrations.

With clients such as American Express, Expedia, Air Canada, IHG Hotels, and Wyndham Hotels, the iSeatz OneView Platform processes more loyalty transactions than any other third party product provider. For more information on iSeatz, please visit iSeatz.com.

 

SOURCE iSeatz

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
DAX-Future: Mittelfristige Trading-Range weit fortgeschritten
09:43
Vontobel: BRC mit tiefer Barriere auf Schweizer Aktien
09:28
SMI vor neuem Hoch
07:19
Daily markets: S&P 500 – Fibonacci-Fächer weiter umkämpft / Kühne + Nagel – Neuer Abwärtstrend?
10.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
06.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (63%) auf Danone SA, Daimler AG, Unilever NV
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
27.01.20
20-JÄHRIGE ANLEIHEN IM ZINSMARKT
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erreicht in Alzheimer-Studie mit Gantenerumab Ziele nicht - Aktie gleicht Verluste teils aus
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Tesla-Aktie: Kursfeuerwerk elektrisiert und schockiert zugleich
Rohstoffe im Blick: Diese Chancen haben Anleger durch den E-Boom
Neuer CS-Chef Gottstein sieht Wachstum in Asien und Schwellenländern - Credit Suisse-Aktie in Grün
SMI letztlich fester -- US-Börsen steigen -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich tiefer
SMI erstmals über 11'100 Punkten -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Patente für Winklevoss-Zwillinge: Nutzbarkeit von Stablecoins soll verbessert werden
ams-Aktie dreht ins Minus: ams vollführt im Schlussquartal einen Umsatz- und Gewinnsprung
Deutsche Bank stärkt Kernkapital um mindestens 1 Milliarde Dollar - Aktie im Minus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI erstmals über 11'100 Punkten -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
An der heimischen Börse herrscht zwischenzeitlich Rekordlaune. Auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es freundlich zu. An den Märkten in Fernost sind die Vorzeichen grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;