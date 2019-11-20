|
20.11.2019 12:01:00
Lowe's Canada announces the closure of 34 underperforming stores across the country (26 Ronas, 6 Lowe's, and 2 Reno-Depots)
The company will also restructure corporate staff to better support store and customer needs
BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Nov. 20, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Following a detailed strategic review of its operations, Lowe's Canada is announcing the following actions to improve performance and better position itself for the future:
- Closing 34 underperforming stores to optimize its network;
- Undertaking a process to simplify multiple store banners to drive efficiency and reduce operational complexity;
- Reorganizing the corporate support structure across the country to better support store and customer needs; and
- Rationalizing the product assortment to present a more coordinated offering to Canadian customers.
"While making decisions that impact our associates and their families is never easy, closing underperforming stores is a necessary step in our plan to ensure the long-term stability and growth of our Canadian business," declared Tony Cioffi, Interim President of Lowe's Canada. "We are taking decisive action to build a healthy business which will provide us with the flexibility to reinvest in our future growth. This includes having a clear strategy for our banners, built on the strength of our Lowe's, RONA and Reno-Depot brands. It also means investing in our omnichannel and supply chain capabilities, our web platforms, and our existing corporate stores and affiliated dealer network. Our objective continues to be providing our Canadian customers with the right products and the best service and value across every channel, for the long term."
The employees affected by these changes will be supported throughout the transition. Given the existing need for personnel throughout the Lowe's Canada network, eligible employees will be offered the opportunity to transfer to a nearby store.
Lowe's Canada will continue serving customers from markets affected by the closures via other corporate and affiliated dealer stores from its network, as well as its online offering and parcel delivery service.
Store closures and dates:
British Columbia
Closing date
Lowe's Prince George
2999 Massey Drive, Prince George
February 19, 2020
RONA Surrey (Newton)
6965 King George Boulevard, Surrey
January 31, 2020
RONA Osoyoos
6014-51 Street, Osoyoos
January 31, 2020
Alberta
Lowe's Calgary - Shawnessy
295 Shawville Boulevard S.E., Calgary
February 19, 2020
RONA Airdrie
2649 Main Street South, Airdrie
January 31, 2020
RONA Calgary (Midnapore)
14815 Bannister Road S.E., Calgary
January 31, 2020
RONA St. Albert
730 St. Albert Trail, St. Albert
January 31, 2020
RONA Sherwood Park
340 Baseline Road, Sherwood Park
January 31, 2020
RONA Edmonton (Ellerslie Road)
1003 Parsons Road S.W., Edmonton
January 31, 2020
Saskatchewan
Lowe's Regina - North
489 Albert Street North, Regina
February 19, 2020
Ontario
Lowe's Etobicoke - North
48 Lowe's Place, Etobicoke
January 31, 2020
Lowe's Thunder Bay
1000 Fort William Road, Thunder Bay
January 31, 2020
Lowe's Cornwall
950 Brookdale Avenue, Cornwall
January 31, 2020
RONA Brockville
550 Stewart Boulevard, Brockville
January 31, 2020
Home & Garden RONA - Cambridge
66 Pinebush Road, Cambridge
January 31, 2020
RONA Mississauga (Rockwood Mall)
4141 Dixie Road, Mississauga
January 31, 2020
Reno-Depot Aurora
140 First Commerce Drive, Aurora
January 31, 2020
RONA Oshawa
1279 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa
January 31, 2020
RONA Ajax
19 Notion Road, Ajax
January 31, 2020
Quebec
RONA Granby
316 rue Denison Est, Granby
January 31, 2020
RONA Sorel
1293 chemin des Patriotes, Sorel-Tracy
January 31, 2020
RONA Bécancour
3365 boulevard Bécancour, Bécancour
January 31, 2020
RONA Nicolet
2145 boulevard Louis-Fréchette, Nicolet
January 31, 2020
RONA Saint-Tite
700 rue Notre-Dame, Saint-Tite
January 31, 2020
RONA Trois-Rivières
15 rue Philippe-Francoeur, Trois-Rivières
January 31, 2020
RONA Saint-Félix-de-Valois
3110 rue Henri-L. Chevrette, Saint-Félix-de-Valois
January 31, 2020
RONA Carignan
2395 chemin de Chambly, Carignan
January 31, 2020
RONA Saint-Lambert
707 rue Saint-Charles, St. Lambert
January 31, 2020
RONA Saint-Sauveur
180 rue Principale, Saint-Sauveur
January 31, 2020
RONA Bellefeuille - Saint-Jérôme
905 boulevard de la Salette, Saint-Jérôme
January 31, 2020
Réno-Dépôt Trois-Rivières
4575 boulevard des Forges, Trois-Rivières
January 31, 2020
Nova Scotia
RONA Dartmouth (Windmill Road)
500 Windmill Road, Dartmouth
February 19, 2020
RONA Dartmouth (Harbour)
1000 Cole Harbour Road, Dartmouth
February 19, 2020
RONA Bedford
1658 Bedford Place Mall, Bedford
February 19, 2020
About Lowe's Canada
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving more than 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2018 sales of $71.3 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Boucherville, Quebec, Lowe's Canadian business, together with its wholly owned subsidiary, RONA inc., operates or services more than 600 corporate and independent affiliate dealer stores in a number of complementary formats under different banners. These include Lowe's, RONA, Réno-Dépôt, Ace and Dick's Lumber. In Canada, the companies have more than 28,000 associates, in addition to approximately 5,000 employees in the stores of independent affiliate dealers operating under the RONA and Ace banners. For more information, visit lowescanada.ca.
SOURCE Lowe's Canada
