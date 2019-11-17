Lowers Risk Group Joins the 2019 Movement to Shine a Spotlight on Fraud

PURCELLVILLE, Va., Nov. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lowers Risk Group announces its participation in the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners' (ACFE) International Fraud Awareness Week, Nov. 17-23, 2019. Lowers Risk Group will serve as an official supporter to promote anti-fraud awareness and education. The movement, known commonly as Fraud Week, champions the need to proactively fight fraud and help safeguard business and investments from the growing fraud problem.

According to a study conducted by the ACFE, fraud costs organizations worldwide an estimated 5 percent of their annual revenues. The ACFE's 2018 Report to the Nations on Occupational Fraud and Abuse analyzed 2,690 occupational fraud cases that caused a total loss of more than $7.1 billion.

The seriousness of the global fraud problem is why Lowers Risk Group is joining hundreds of organizations who have partnered with the ACFE, the world's largest anti-fraud organization and premier provider of anti-fraud training and education, for the yearly Fraud Week campaign.

During Fraud Week, Lowers Risk Group will post a series of educational articles on its risk management blog at lowersrisk.com, and will share fraud prevention tips and facts on its LinkedIn page.

Mark Lowers, President and CEO of Lowers Risk Group, remarks, "We are proud to once again support the ACFE in its efforts to bring awareness to the vital role of fraud prevention in all organizations."

ACFE CEO and President Bruce Dorris, J.D., CFE, CPA, said that the support of organizations around the world helps make Fraud Week an effective tool in raising anti-fraud awareness.

"Fraud is an issue that unfortunately affects people from all walks of life around the world and it takes many forms," said Dorris. "Whether it's a trusted employee stealing from a small business, or organized rings of fraudsters targeting seniors in our community, most people know someone who's been victimized by fraud. That's why it's so important for organizations to join in this fight together in order to raise awareness during this week. It is a serious problem that requires a proactive approach toward preventing it and educating people is the first step."

For more information about increasing awareness and reducing the risk of fraud during International Fraud Awareness Week, visit FraudWeek.com.

The 2018 Report to the Nations is available for download online at the ACFE's website: ACFE.com/RTTN. The Report is in PDF format.

About Lowers Risk Group

Lowers Risk Group provides comprehensive enterprise risk management solutions to organizations operating in high-risk, highly-regulated environments and organizations that value risk mitigation. Our human capital and specialized industry enterprise risk management solutions protect people, brands, and profits from avoidable loss and harm. For more information, visit lowersriskgroup.com.

About the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners

Based in Austin, Texas, the ACFE is the world's largest anti-fraud organization and premier provider of anti-fraud training and education. Together with nearly 85,000 members, the ACFE is reducing business fraud worldwide and inspiring public confidence in the integrity and objectivity within the profession. For more information, visit ACFE.com.

SOURCE Lowers Risk Group