SMI 10'763 -0.9%  SPI 14'109 -0.9%  Dow 33'002 -1.3%  DAX 15'085 -1.1%  Euro 0.9643 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'096 -1.0%  Gold 1'823 -0.3%  Bitcoin 25'245 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9214 0.0%  Öl 91.1 0.7% 
Hohe Cash-Reserven: Diese Titel empfiehlt Goldman Sachs angesichts der schwachen US-Konjunktur
Aus diesen Gründen kann die Performance vieler Öl-Aktien nicht mit den steigenden Ölpreisen mithalten
Deutsche Bank-Experten erwarten regelmässigere Boom-Bust-Zyklen und häufigere Rezessionen
Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 letztendlich im Minus
Handel in New York: Dow Jones notiert zum Handelsende im Minus
04.10.2023 01:00:13

Lower Open Projected For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - Ahead of the long weekend for the Chuseok Festival, the South Korea stock market had halted the four-day losing streak in which it had stumbled almost 60 points or 2.5 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,465-point plateau and it's expected to return to action to the downside on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests consolidation on rising concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished slightly higher on Wednesday as gains from the industrials were capped by weakness from the financials and technology stocks.

For the day, the index perked 2.10 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 2,465.07 after trading between 2,445.51 and 2,469.72. Volume was 354.97 million shares worth 6.26 trillion won. There were 629 gainers and 547 decliners.

Among the actives, KB Financial sank 0.72 percent, while Hana Financial shed 0.35 percent, Samsung Electronics slid 0.29 percent, Samsung SDI tanked 1.92 percent, LG Electronics gathered 0.20 percent, SK Hynix fell 0.26 percent, Naver was up 0.25 percent, LG Chem tumbled 1.68 percent, Lotte Chemical lost 0.51 percent, S-Oil jumped 1.93 percent, SK Innovation dropped 0.53 percent, POSCO rose 0.38 percent, SK Telecom advanced 0.97 percent, KEPCO collected 0.22 percent, Hyundai Mobis slumped 0.62 percent, Hyundai Motor perked 0.21 percent, Kia Motors accelerated 0.62 percent and Shinhan Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and continued to sink as the day progressed, ending near session lows.

The Dow plunged 430.97 points or 1.29 percent to finish at 33,002.38, while the NASDAQ tumbled 248.31 points or 1.87 percent to close at 13,059.47 and the S&P 500 sank 58.94 points or 1.37 percent to end at 4,229.45.

The sell-off on Wall Street followed a report from the Labor Department unexpectedly showing a notable increase in U.S. job openings in August.

The data added to interest rate concerns amid worries strength in the labor market could convince the Federal Reserve to raise rates higher than had been anticipated and keep rates an elevated level for longer than expected.

The interest rate worries contributed to a continued surge by treasury yields, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note jumping to its highest level in 16 years.

Oil futures settled higher on Tuesday on optimism that OPEC+ won't change its production policy at the committee's meeting later today. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November added $0.41 or 0.5 percent at $89.23 a barrel.

03.10.23 Süsses Glück und seine Konsequenzen
02.10.23 BNP Paribas - Auf die Trendwende setzen
02.10.23 UBS KeyInvest: Aus dem Tritt geraten
29.09.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Siemens Energy, SolarEdge, Vestas Wind Systems
29.09.23 Börse Aktuell – Zaghafte Entspannungssignale
29.09.23 Marktüberblick: Thyssenkrupp-Aktie gesucht
28.09.23 Julius Bär: 9.40% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
28.09.23 Profitieren vom Zinsanstieg | BX Swiss TV
25.09.23 Investieren Sie in Kunst: Dalís "The Mill Tower, 1977" wird am 28.09. bei Splint Invest angeboten. Historische Rendite: 29%. Seien Sie der Erste, der in ein Dalí-Werk bei uns investiert!
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Dienstagnachmittag im Tiefenrausch
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Mittag weit abgeschlagen
Darum neigt der Franken gegenüber Dollar und Euro zu Schwäche - Türkische Lira auf Talfahrt
SPI-Wert Meyer Burger-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Meyer Burger-Investment eingefahren
Anleihen & Dollarstärke im Blick: SMI geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- US-Börsen beendet die Sitzung mit Verlusten -- DAX schliesst in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Bärenmodus
Partners Group-Aktie fällt zeitweise unter 1'000 CHF: Partners Group entlässt offenbar über 100 Leute
Dufry-Aktie mit Abgaben: Dufry plant Umbenennung in Avolta
"Das neue Intel": Investor Ron Baron traut Tesla-Aktie eine Verfünffachung zu
Erste Lieferungen gesichtet: Teslas neues Highland-Modell kommt nach Europa
Sika-Aktie leichter: Sika schraubt EBITDA-Margen-Ziel hoch - Organisatorische Neuaufstellung

