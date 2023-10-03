|
04.10.2023 01:00:13
Lower Open Projected For South Korea Stock Market
(RTTNews) - Ahead of the long weekend for the Chuseok Festival, the South Korea stock market had halted the four-day losing streak in which it had stumbled almost 60 points or 2.5 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,465-point plateau and it's expected to return to action to the downside on Wednesday.
The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests consolidation on rising concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.
The KOSPI finished slightly higher on Wednesday as gains from the industrials were capped by weakness from the financials and technology stocks.
For the day, the index perked 2.10 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 2,465.07 after trading between 2,445.51 and 2,469.72. Volume was 354.97 million shares worth 6.26 trillion won. There were 629 gainers and 547 decliners.
Among the actives, KB Financial sank 0.72 percent, while Hana Financial shed 0.35 percent, Samsung Electronics slid 0.29 percent, Samsung SDI tanked 1.92 percent, LG Electronics gathered 0.20 percent, SK Hynix fell 0.26 percent, Naver was up 0.25 percent, LG Chem tumbled 1.68 percent, Lotte Chemical lost 0.51 percent, S-Oil jumped 1.93 percent, SK Innovation dropped 0.53 percent, POSCO rose 0.38 percent, SK Telecom advanced 0.97 percent, KEPCO collected 0.22 percent, Hyundai Mobis slumped 0.62 percent, Hyundai Motor perked 0.21 percent, Kia Motors accelerated 0.62 percent and Shinhan Financial was unchanged.
The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and continued to sink as the day progressed, ending near session lows.
The Dow plunged 430.97 points or 1.29 percent to finish at 33,002.38, while the NASDAQ tumbled 248.31 points or 1.87 percent to close at 13,059.47 and the S&P 500 sank 58.94 points or 1.37 percent to end at 4,229.45.
The sell-off on Wall Street followed a report from the Labor Department unexpectedly showing a notable increase in U.S. job openings in August.
The data added to interest rate concerns amid worries strength in the labor market could convince the Federal Reserve to raise rates higher than had been anticipated and keep rates an elevated level for longer than expected.
The interest rate worries contributed to a continued surge by treasury yields, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note jumping to its highest level in 16 years.
Oil futures settled higher on Tuesday on optimism that OPEC+ won't change its production policy at the committee's meeting later today. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November added $0.41 or 0.5 percent at $89.23 a barrel.
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Profitieren vom Zinsanstieg | BX Swiss TV
In den letzten Monaten ist die Zinsentwicklung stark angestiegen, was sowohl Auswirkungen auf Banken als auch deren Kunden hat. Trotz dieser Zunahme geben viele Banken die gestiegenen Zinsen nur verzögert und oft nur teilweise oder gar nicht an ihre Kunden weiter. Im Rahmen eines Experteninterviews mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, gibt Manuel Dürr, Head of Public Solutions, Leonteq AG einen Einblick in die aktuelle Zinslage und welche Lösung, Leonteq für AnlegerInnen parat hält um über einen Zins Index auf CHF, EUR und USD in dem (täglich) Overnight Zins angesammelt werden doch von der Zinsentwicklung partizipieren zu können.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnleihen & Dollarstärke im Blick: SMI geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- US-Börsen beendet die Sitzung mit Verlusten -- DAX schliesst in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Bärenmodus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt kam es am Dienstag zu einem kleinen Ausverkauf. In Deutschland wurde trotz Feiertag gehandelt - es ging bergab. In den USA wurden Kursverluste verzeichnet. Die asiatischen Indizes wiesen deutliche Abschläge aus.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}