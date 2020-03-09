Lower Open Predicted For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Friday ended the three-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 340 points or 3.1 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 11,320-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets remains negative on coronavirus fears and its effect on the world economy. The European and U.S. markets were down on Friday and now the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares and technology stocks.

For the day, the index sank 193.01 points or 1.68 percent to finish at 11,321.81 after trading between 11,310.32 and 11,471.36.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial declined 1.62 percent, while Mega Financial fell 1.37 percent, CTBC Financial skidded 1.97 percent, Fubon Financial plunged 2.10 percent, First Financial dipped 1.27 percent, E Sun Financial slid 1.36 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company tumbled 2.48 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation shed 1.59 percent, Hon Hai Precision sank 2.30 percent, Largan Precision fell 0.76 percent, Catcher Technology retreated 2.07 percent, MediaTek lost 1.69 percent, Asia Cement added 0.23 percent and Taiwan Cement was down 1.04 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened sharply lower on Friday. They pulled back from sessions lows as the day progressed but still ended firmly in the red.

The Dow shed 256.50 points or 0.98 percent to end at 25,864,78, while the NASDAQ lost 162.98 points or 1.87 percent to 8,575.62 and the S&P 500 fell 51.57 points or 1.71 percent to 2,972.37. For the week, the Dow added 1.8 percent, the NASDAQ gained 0.1 percent and the S&P rose 0.6 percent.

The early selloff on Wall Street came as traders continue to worry about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Recent data points to a slowdown in new coronavirus infections in China, but the disease seems to be spreading more rapidly around the rest of the world.

The worries about the outbreak overshadowed the Labor Department's usually closely watched monthly employment report - which showed stronger than expected job growth in February, although traders view the data as old news as the coronavirus fears have ramped up only recently.

Crude oil prices plummeted to a multi-year low on Friday after OPEC's proposal for deeper output cuts was rejected by its allies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $4.62 or 10.1 percent at $41.28 a barrel, the lowest settlement since August 2016.