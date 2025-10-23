Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’614 -0.1%  SPI 17’351 -0.1%  Dow 46’590 -0.7%  DAX 24’151 -0.7%  Euro 0.9239 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’639 -0.8%  Gold 4’094 -0.8%  Bitcoin 85’377 -1.3%  Dollar 0.7956 0.0%  Öl 64.5 4.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
CEO von Tesla-Rivale Rivian warnt: Autohersteller ohne Software-Kompetenz stehen vor dem Aus
Ricardo Salinas bullish: Bitcoin soll laut Milliardär auf 1,5 Millionen Dollar steigen
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: HSBC sieht weiter Aufwärtspotenzial - Acht-Billionen-Dollar-Marke in Sicht?
Ausblick: Nokia informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: Kühne + Nagel International veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Suche...
23.10.2025 03:14:43

Lower Open Predicted For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Wednesday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had picked up more than 775 points or 2.8 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 25,780-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on concerns over relations between the United States and China, while tech shares are also likely to be weak. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the property stocks and technology companies.

For the day, the index dropped 245.78 points or 0.94 percent to finish at 25,781.77 after trading between 25,653.75 and 25,947.88.

Among the actives, Alibaba Group surrendered 1.94 percent, while Alibaba Health Info cratered 2.12 percent, China Life Insurance tanked 2.33 percent, China Mengniu Dairy shed 0.90 percent, China Resources Land crashed 2.07 percent, CITIC slumped 1.21 percent, CNOOC rallied 0.93 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical plummeted 5.16 percent, Galaxy Entertainment contracted 1.31 percent, Haier Smart Home jumped 1.30 percent, Hang Lung Properties stumbled 1.80 percent, Henderson Land lost 0.87 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas skidded 0.97 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.17 percent, JD.com declined 1.40 percent, Lenovo plunged 2.95 percent, Li Auto sank 0.92 percent, Li Ning eased 0.17 percent, Meituan slipped 0.41 percent, New World Development retreated 1.44 percent, Nongfu Spring tumbled 1.45 percent, Techtronic Industries dropped 0.93 percent, Xiaomi Corporation dipped 0.26 percent, WuXi Biologics fell 0.56 percent and ANTA Sports was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened flat but gradually turned lower as the day progressed and finished solidly under water.

The Dow stumbled 334.33 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 46,590.41, while the NASDAQ sank 213.27 points or 0.93 percent to end at 22,740.40 and the S&P 500 slumped 35.95 points or 0.53 percent to close at 6,699.40.

The slump by the tech-heavy NASDAQ was partly due to a steep drop by shares of Netflix (NFLX) and Texas Instruments (TXN) after disappointing earnings news.

The major averages fell to their lows of the session following reports that the Trump administration is considering a plan to curb an array of software-powered exports to China.

Crude oil prices surged on Wednesday on news that the proposed U.S.-Russia summit to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war has been shelved. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was up $1.28 or 2.24 percent at $58.52 per barrel.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will provide September data for consumer prices later today; in August, inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 1.1 percent on year.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Iberdrola, Interactive Brokers & Swiss Life mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Iberdrola
✅ Interactive Brokers
✅ Swiss Life Holding

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Iberdrola, Interactive Brokers & Swiss Life mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

22.10.25 Logo WHS XDTE – die Formel 1 der Optionen
22.10.25 Marktüberblick: Edelmetalle unter Druck
22.10.25 SMI tritt auf der Stelle
22.10.25 3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Iberdrola, Interactive Brokers & Swiss Life mit François Bloch
22.10.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Weiter aufwärts?
21.10.25 Julius Bär: 9.90% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Holcim Ltd, Givaudan SA, Geberit AG
21.10.25 ABB – starke Zahlen und Milliardenverkauf
21.10.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’145.60 19.26 B02SIU
Short 13’412.26 13.71 QIUBSU
Short 13’912.15 8.85 U5VSUU
SMI-Kurs: 12’614.43 22.10.2025 17:30:23
Long 12’093.09 19.41 SZPBKU
Long 11’833.56 13.87 SQFBLU
Long 11’324.14 8.95 B1SSKU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Beyond Meat-Aktie explodiert: Walmart-Deal und Short Squeeze befeuern Kurs
Kurskorrektur bei der DroneShield-Aktie: Jetzt kaufen oder abwarten?
Strategiewechsel zahlt sich aus: Quantum eMotion-Aktie im Höhenflug - auch D-Wave Quantum im Blick
Vorerst wohl kein Friedensgipfel in Sicht: Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT und RENK können Gewinne nicht verteidigen
UBS-Aktie in Rot: Digitale Kanäle lahmgelegt - Immobilienverkauf an Swiss Life
Goldpreis erholt sich deutlich: Starker Rebound nach heftigem Einbruch
Rieter-Aktie fällt: Umsatzziel gesenkt - rote Zahlen erwartet
DocMorris-Aktie trotzdem in Rot: Platzierung der Wandelanleihe erfolgreich
TeamViewer-Aktie im Sinkflug: Skeptischer bei Umsatz 2025 und 2026
TKMS-Aktie nach Börsendebüt im Fokus - Kursziele zwischen 71 und 100 Euro

Top-Rankings

KW 42: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 42: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 42: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
03:27 GNW-News: Novachips stellt maßgeschneiderte COTS M.2 SSD für Satellitenanwendungen vor
00:19 ROUNDUP: US-Regierung verhängt Sanktionen gegen russische Öl-Firmen
23:40 Trump: Habe Treffen mit Putin abgesagt
23:39 ROUNDUP: SAP vorsichtiger für Cloudgeschäft wegen Unsicherheiten - Aktie fällt
23:16 US-Regierung verhängt Sanktionen gegen russische Öl-Firmen
23:07 Bruch mit klassischen Medien: Pentagon stellt neue Presse-Crew vor
22:58 IBM enttäuscht trotz deutlicher Zuwächse im Softwaregeschäft - Aktie verliert
22:57 Chipmangel: Ministerpräsident Lies sorgt sich um Autobauer
22:34 ROUNDUP: US-Regierung stellt neue Russland-Sanktionen in Aussicht
22:31 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste - Sorgen um Handelsstreit belasten