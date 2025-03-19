Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’052 -0.1%  SPI 17’287 0.1%  Dow 41’581 -0.6%  DAX 23’381 1.0%  Euro 0.9594 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’485 0.7%  Gold 3’034 1.1%  Bitcoin 72’337 -2.4%  Dollar 0.8769 0.0%  Öl 70.4 -0.7% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842Holcim1221405
Trump-Zölle: So können sich Anleger gegen die Auswirkungen des Handelskriegs schützen
Ausblick: Vonovia SE zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: Tencent präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Instone Real Estate Group stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Cybertruck-Flop bremst Tesla-Aktie: Kann die neue Finanzierungsstrategie den Kurs retten?
19.03.2025 01:29:35

Lower Open Expected For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, gathering almost 310 points or 1.4 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 22,270-point plateau although it figures to spin its wheels on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft ahead of the FOMC rate decision later today. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and plastic stocks, while the technology companies were mixed.

For the day, the index jumped 153.04 points or 0.69 percent to finish at 22,271.67 after trading between 22,186.42 and 22,327.10.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.76 percent, while Mega Financial added 0.63 percent, CTBC Financial perked 0.16 percent, First Financial and Nan Ya Plastics both improved 0.73 percent, Fubon Financial gained 0.44 percent, E Sun Financial rose 0.33 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company was up 0.10 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation advanced 0.91 percent, Hon Hai Precision fell 0.30 percent, Largan Precision jumped 1.62 percent, Catcher Technology rallied 1.70 percent, MediaTek soared 3.51 percent, Delta Electronics strengthened 1.52 percent, Novatek Microelectronics increased 0.93 percent, Formosa Plastics gathered 0.62 percent and Asia Cement climbed 1.58 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and remained in the red throughout the trading day, ending near session lows.

The Dow tumbled 260.32 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 41,581.31, while the NASDAQ plunged 304.55 points or 1.71 percent to close at 17,504.12 and the S&P 500 sank 60.46 points or 1.07 percent to end at 5,614.66.

Concerns about the impact of President Donald Trump's trade policies continued to weigh along with worries about the economic outlook despite the release of some upbeat economic data.

The Federal Reserve said industrial production in the U.S. increased much more than expected in January. Also, the Commerce Department said new residential construction rebounded more than anticipated in February.

Traders were also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy announcement later today. While the Fed is expected to leave interest rates unchanged, traders will look to the accompanying statement as well as officials' latest projections for clues about the outlook for rates.

Oil futures settled lower on Tuesday as concerns about supply disruptions eased, while worries about global growth due to the impact of U.S. trade tariffs weighed. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended lower by $0.68 or 1 percent at $66.90 a barrel.

18.03.25 Julius Bär: 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Reverse Convertible auf Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Tesla Inc
18.03.25 What API and EIA Data Reveal About Crude Oil Markets
18.03.25 Spuren des Orakels: Entdecken Sie Buffetts Investmentphilosophie
18.03.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Sonova, UBS
18.03.25 SMI holt sich 13.000er-Marke zurück
18.03.25 Marktüberblick: China-Aktien weiter im Aufwind
18.03.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Wieder über 13‘000 Punkten
17.03.25 Logo WHS DAX & Gold weiter stark! Bitcoin und die Aktien der Woche (Nvidia, Apple, Intel,...) im Fokus
17.03.25 Krypto-ETPs erklärt: Risiken, Chancen & Markttrends | BX Swiss TV
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’581.93 18.88 BP9SUU
Short 13’828.61 13.86 BU9S6U
Short 14’407.17 8.63 UJ1BSU
SMI-Kurs: 13’052.03 18.03.2025 17:30:00
Long 12’540.00 19.37
Long 12’180.00 13.72
Long 11’740.00 8.60
Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Milliardenverluste bei NVIDIA: Ist der gesamte Chipmarkt in Gefahr? - Broadcom als Alternative
Steyr Motors-Aktie hebt ab: Anhaltender Rüstungsboom sorgt für Kursvervielfachung
Cathie Wood greift zu: Bei diesem KI-Wert sieht die Starinvestorin offenbar mehr Chancen als bei der NVIDIA-Aktie
Quantencomputer-Aktien D-Wave & Co. im Aufwind: NVIDIA-Hoffnung als Kurstreiber
Berkshire Hathaway erhöht Anteil an Japans Handelsriesen - Aktien legen zu
Krypto-News: Pi Network wird einer der grössten Tokens
Aktienmarkt überbewertet? Warum der Buffett-Indikator jetzt ein Warnsignal sendet
thyssenkrupp-Aktie höher: thyssenkrupp bleibt im Dialog mit deutschem Bund zur Zukunft der Marinesparte
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Top-Rankings

KW 11: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 11: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 11: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
