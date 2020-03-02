Lower Open Called For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Friday's holiday for Peace Memorial Day, the Taiwan stock market had moved lower in two straight sessions, tumbling almost 250 points or 2.2 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 11,290-point plateau and it figures to open under pressure again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to be negative on coronavirus fears, although they're seriously oversold and due for bargain hunting. The European and U.S. markets were down on Friday and now the Asian bourses are tipped to at least open in the red.

The TSE finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares and technology stocks.

For the day, the index sank 141.45 points or 1.24 percent to finish at 11,292.17 after trading between 11,274.52 and 11,470.23.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial skidded 1.48 percent, while CTBC Financial shed 0.44 percent, Fubon Financial lost 0.56 percent, First Financial fell 0.84 percent, E Sun Financial declined 0.85 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.78 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation tumbled 1.92 percent, Hon Hai Precision dropped 0.99 percent, Largan Precision sank 3.28 percent, Catcher Technology plummeted 5.20 percent, MediaTek plunged 4.00 percent, Asia Cement added 0.11 percent, Taiwan Cement rose 0.12 percent and Mega Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street remains soft as stock opened lower on Friday and remained that way for most of the day, although the major averages finished well off session lows and the NASDAQ actually crept into the green.

The Dow shed 357.28 points or 1.39 percent to end at 25,409.28, while the NASDAQ rose 0.89 points or 0.01 percent to 8,567.37 and the S&P 500 fell 24.56 points or 0.82 percent to 2,954.20.

For the week, stocks turned in their worst performance since the 2008 financial crisis. The Dow plunged 12.4 percent, while the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ plummeted 11.5 percent and 10.5 percent, respectively.

Stocks regained some ground late in the session after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank will "act as appropriate to support the economy" amid the evolving risks posed by the coronavirus outbreak. Escalating concerns about the outbreak continued to weigh on the markets, however, as the disease continues to spread across the globe.

Crude oil prices fell sharply on Friday, extending recent losses on growing concerns about energy demand due to the coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $2.33 or about 5 percent at $44.76 a barrel, the lowest settlement since December 2018.