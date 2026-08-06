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06.08.2026 03:34:16

Lower Open Called For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has tracked higher in consecutive trading days, gathering more than 80 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,350-point plateau although it's likely to open under water on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, thanks to profit taking and weakness among the technology stocks. The European and U.S. markets were mixed to lower and the Asian bourses are likely to follow a similar path.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares, cement companies and agriculture stocks.

For the day, the index improved 31.53 points or 0.50 percent to finish at 6,351.14 after trading between 6,316.10 and 6,367.82.

The lead from Wall Street is uninspired as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday but quickly headed south and finished mostly in the red on profit taking.

The Dow gained 263.24 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 54,349.12, while the NASDAQ tumbled 221.55 points or 0.83 percent to end at 26,363.44 and the S&P 500 sank 12.97 points or 0.17 percent to close at 7,723.55.

The downturn by the markets reflected concerns about AI spending after SpaceX (SPCX) reported its first quarterly results as a public company, revealing an unwelcome spike in capital spending.

In U.S. economic news, payroll processor ADP said private sector employment increased by less than expected in the month of July.

Crude oil prices were down for a third straight day on Wednesday on continued optimism for the reopening of Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery was down $0.49 or 0.65 percent at $75.28 per barrel.

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Trading Signals: Deutsche Telekom: Chance vor den Zahlen

T-Mobile US liefert Rückenwind, nun muss die Mutter nachlegen. Überzeugt der Konzern am 6. August mit seinen Halbjahreszahlen, könnte die Telekom-Aktie ihr Comeback fortsetzen.

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KLA, Sandoz, Legrand: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung? mit François Bloch
KLA, Sandoz und Legrand stehen in dieser Folge des BX Morningcall im Fokus. François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel vergleichen drei Aktien aus Halbleiter, Pharma/Biosimilars und elektrischer Infrastruktur. Im Fokus stehen Umsatz, EBIT, EBIT-Marge, Dividende, Buchwert, Performance und die Frage, welche Risiken Anlegerinnen und Anleger im aktuellen Marktumfeld beachten können.

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
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✅ Sandou
✅ Legrand

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

KLA, Sandoz, Legrand: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung?

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 15’110.46 19.95 SX0BIU
Short 15’447.16 13.58 BSUBQU
Short 16’018.73 8.82 SQBLKU
SMI-Kurs: 14’551.56 05.08.2026 17:30:14
Long 13’931.42 19.41 SXBEVU
Long 13’621.49 13.77 S6BJTU
Long 13’051.06 8.98 SJBCVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

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