SMI 13'365 -0.5%  SPI 18'404 -0.5%  Dow 49'192 -0.8%  DAX 25'421 0.1%  Euro 0.9328 0.0%  EStoxx50 6'030 0.2%  Gold 4'587 -0.2%  Bitcoin 76'566 5.3%  Dollar 0.8009 0.0%  Öl 65.5 1.9% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Rheinmetall345850UBS24476758Alphabet A29798540Lonza1384101Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Swiss Life1485278Partners Group2460882Amrize143013422Helvetia Baloise46664220
Die Top 5-Performer 2025 im DAX: Hier sehen Analysten auch 2026 weiter Luft nach oben?
NVIDIA-Aktie, Gold und Co.: Dieser überraschende Aufsteiger zählt nun zu den Top-Assets der Welt
Alphabet mit über 4-Bllionen-Dollar Marktkapitalisierung: Apple-Partnerschaft beflügelt die Aktie
Apple attackiert Adobe mit Kreativ-Abo - Adobe-Aktie unter Druck
Ausblick: Citigroup legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
14.01.2026 01:31:25

Lower Open Anticipated For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, rallying almost 420 points or 1.4 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 30,700-point plateau although it may hand back some of those gains on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft thanks to geopolitical concerns. The European and U.S. markets were down, likely consigning Asian markets at records highs to profit taking.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Tuesday as the financial shares and technology stocks were mostly in the green, while the plastics companies were soft.

For the day, the index jumped 139.92 points or 0.46 percent to finish at 30,707.22 after trading between 30,529.33 and 30,973.85.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial dipped 0.17 percent, while Mega Financial rose 0.25 percent, CTBC Financial collected 0.31 percent, Fubon Financial sank 0.84 percent, E Sun Financial fell 0.31 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company climbed 1.18 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation lost 0.72 percent, Hon Hai Precision dropped 0.88 percent, Largan Precision stumbled 2.41 percent, Catcher Technology vaulted 1.45 percent, MediaTek rallied 2.77 percent, Delta Electronics tanked 2.37 percent, Novatek Microelectronics gained 0.65 percent, Formosa Plastics plunged 3.13 percent, Nan Ya Plastics plummeted 3.86 percent, Asia Cement perked 0.27 percent and First Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened mixed on Tuesday but quickly headed south and spent most of the balance of the day in the red, finishing off session lows.

The Dow dropped 398.21 points or 0.80 percent to finish at 49,191.99, while the NASDAQ sank 24.03 points or 0.10 percent to close at 23,709.87 and the S&P 500 dipped 13.53 points or 0.19 percent to end at 6,963.74.

The choppy trading by the broader markets reflected uncertainty about the near-term outlook amid rising geopolitical tensions around the world and a flurry of proposals by President Donald Trump.

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department released a report showing consumer prices in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of December.

Crude oil prices skyrocketed on Tuesday, extending a recent surge amid increasing geopolitical risks due to escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran, which have raised output-and-supply concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery was up $1.55 or 2.61 percent at $61.05 per barrel.

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Lam Research
NEU✅ Safran SA
NEU✅ HSBC Holdings

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Quanta Services Inc
❌ AENA
❌ Trane Technologies

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

13.01.26 Julius Bär: 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Siemens Energy AG
13.01.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Richemont, UBS
13.01.26 Marktüberblick: Nikkei 225 bricht aus
13.01.26 Die Luft wird dünner
13.01.26 Anlegen, wo die Zukunft bereits Gegenwart ist
13.01.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Auf Rekordniveau in die neue Woche
07.01.26 3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’891.98 19.46 SVRBMU
Short 14’181.87 13.70 BC7SLU
Short 14’692.92 8.98 S29BTU
SMI-Kurs: 13’364.73 13.01.2026 17:31:11
Long 12’765.31 19.18 SFDBEU
Long 12’486.26 13.70 SXPBDU
Long 11’961.27 8.95 SZDBEU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Rheinmetall-Aktie fällt dennoch: Lieferung von Lynx-Panzer für die Ukraine
Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS reagieren erneut auf geopolitische Spannungen
Sika-Aktie bricht ein: Umsatzrückgang in 2025 - weiter verhaltene Märkte erwartet
Rheinmetall-Aktie-Analyse: JP Morgan Chase & Co. bewertet mit Overweight
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
NVIDIA-Aktie, Gold und Co.: Dieser überraschende Aufsteiger zählt nun zu den Top-Assets der Welt
UBS-Aktie letztlich unter Druck: Gemischte Reaktion auf strengere Kapitalvorgaben
UBS-Aktie tiefer: Sergio Ermotti will wohl im April 2027 zurücktreten
Idorsia-Aktie schliesslich in Rot: Positive Studiendaten zu Lucerastat
ams-OSRAM-Aktie leichter: Fortgeschrittene Verhandlungen über Verkauf von Geschäftsaktivitäten

KW 2: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 2: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 2: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
23:35 GNW-News: Aqua free startet mit "Shower2go" in den B2C-Markt: Mobile Reisedusche für sicheres Duschen ohne Legionellen für unterwegs
23:11 WDH/Wadephul in Washington: Mehr Konsens als Dissens mit den USA
23:08 Musks Satelliten-Internet Starlink kostenlos im Iran
23:07 GNW-News: Geotab Daten zeigen: EV-Batterien bleiben auch bei zunehmender Schnellladung stabil
23:06 Wadephul in Washington: Mehr Konsens als Dissenz mit den USA
22:36 BVB besiegt Werder Bremen und festigt Tabellenplatz Zwei
22:33 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow schwächelt nach Rekordhoch
22:20 Aktien New York Schluss: Dow schwächelt nach Rekordhoch
21:39 Selenskyj räumt schwere Lage in der Ukraine ein
21:00 Devisen: Eurokurs bleibt leicht unter Druck