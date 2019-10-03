+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
03.10.2019 01:30:04

Lower Open Anticipated For Singapore Shares

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market turned lower again on Wednesday, one session after snapping the four-day losing streak in which it had stumbled almost 35 points or 1.2 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,100-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative recession fears and demand concerns. The European and U.S. markets were firmly lower and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, plantation stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index plunged 42.58 points or 1.35 percent to finish at 3,103.45 after trading between 3,095.80 and 3,131.11. Volume was 917.35 million shares worth 1.04 billion Singapore dollars. There were 277 decliners and 118 gainers.

Among the actives, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding plummeted 6.00 percent, while Golden Agri-Resources plunged 4.35 percent, SembCorp Industries tumbled 3.29 percent, Wilmar International skidded 2.91 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation retreated 2.00 percent, Singapore Press Holdings declined 1.88 percent, DBS Group dropped 1.86 percent, CapitaLand sank 1.69 percent, Keppel Corp shed 1.68 percent, United Overseas Bank lost 1.62 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust fell 1.44 percent, Singapore Exchange slid 1.41 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust jumped 1.31 percent, Genting Singapore dipped 1.12 percent, Ascendas REIT eased 0.96 percent, Thai Beverage was down 0.56 percent and Comfort DelGro and SingTel were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is poor as stocks moved sharply lower on Wednesday, extending Tuesday's losses and sending the major averages to their lowest closing levels in a month.

The Dow shed 494.42 points or 1.86 percent to finish at 26,078.62, the NASDAQ lost 123.44 points or 1.56 percent to 7,785.25 and the S&P 500 fell 52.64 points or 1.79 percent to 2,887.61.

The sell-off on Wall Street came on disappointing jobs data from payroll processor ADP, which said private sector employment climbed less than expected.

Investors are increasingly nervous about Friday's more closely watched monthly jobs report from the Labor Department, which includes both public and private sector jobs.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Wednesday after data showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose for a third straight week and on worries about a likely drop in global energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November fell $0.98 or 1.8 percent at $52.64 a barrel.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

02.10.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
02.10.19
Gold nach schwachen US-Konjunkturdaten im Aufwind
02.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Netflix Inc
02.10.19
7% p.a. auf Stadler Rail, Sika, Georg Fischer in CHF | 69% Barriere | 15 Monate Laufzeit | Jetzt in Zeichnung
01.10.19
Vontobel: VW trotz Dieselskandal solide unterwegs
30.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple & Co.: Auktion für beschlagnahmte digitale Assets
Wall Street letztlich tief im Minus -- SMI kräftig gefallen -- DAX geht unter 12'000er Marke in Feiertagspause -- Asiens Börsen schliessen leichter
Nestlé schliesst Verkauf von Nestlé Skin Health ab
Leclanché-Aktie schiesst hoch: Leclanché liefert Batterien für Bombardier-Züge
September 2019: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe im vergangenen Monat
Facebook-Aktie gibt ab: Facebooks Libra-Partner bekommen kalte Füsse
Giffey: Grundrente ohne Bedürftigkeitsprüfung hilft Frauen
Enorme Lebensdauer: Wann kommt Teslas Million-Meilen-Batterie?
GRENKE-Aktie legt kräftig zu: GRENKE wächst mit erhöhter Profitabilität weiter - Prognose erhöht
ams-Aktie gewinnt, OSRAM-Aktie im Minush: Keine Verlängerung der Angebotsfrist für OSRAM-Aktionäre

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street letztlich tief im Minus -- SMI kräftig gefallen -- DAX geht unter 12'000er Marke in Feiertagspause -- Asiens Börsen schliessen leichter
Der heimische Markt verbuchte am Mittwoch kräftige Verluste. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel unter die Marke von 12'000 Punkten. Konjunktursorgen drückten die US-Börsen erneut ins Minus. In Japan und Hongkong ging es am Mittwoch abwärts, während an der Börse in China feiertagsbedingt kein Handel stattfand.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB