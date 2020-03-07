Low-Risk Exposure of COVID-19 Reported at The Village at Rockville--A National Lutheran Community

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Village at Rockville—A National Lutheran Community was notified by the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) late this afternoon that a Maryland resident who tested positive for coronavirus attended a public event at The Village at Rockville on Friday, February 28 from noon to 6 p.m. Earlier reports incorrectly indicated the event was on Saturday, February 29.



The MDH has expressed that the risk of potential exposure during this event was low. However, taking the best practice in precaution, The Village at Rockville is working closely with the MDH to follow their recommended procedures for monitoring conditions of residents and team members who attended the event through March 14, 2020. There are no residents or team members at The Village at Rockville who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus nor are any exhibiting symptoms of the virus.



"Our primary focus is to maintain our highest level of well-being for our residents and team members," said Kyle Hrebren, executive director at The Village Rockville. "We will remain diligent in taking the necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of our community and the greater Rockville community." Prior to this notification, according to Karen Sroka, director of clinical services for NLCS, The Village at Rockville has been diligently educating residents and staff members weekly and following both the CDC and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recommendations.



As this event also included guests from the greater community, the MDH also requested that those guests contact their health care provider or the Maryland Emergency Agency Call Center at 410-517-3720. These individuals will also continue to be monitored for symptoms through March 14.



"The MDH has confirmed that those who attended the event do not need to be self-quarantined unless symptoms of a fever, cough or a respiratory illness occur," Hreben said. Additionally, the MDH has also confirmed that those who did not attend the event do not need to self-monitor."



In an abundance of caution, The Village at Rockville has postponed all gathering and public events until March 14. Additionally, visiting hours will be restricted hours of 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.



About The Village at Rockville

The Village at Rockville—A National Lutheran Community in Rockville, Md., is a CCRC (Continuing Care Retirement Community) celebrating its 130 years of service to older adults, and offers independent living, myPotential short-term and outpatient rehabilitation, respite, long-term nursing care, hospice, assisted living and memory support. For more information, visit www.thevillageatrockville.org



About National Lutheran Communities & Services (NLCS)



Serving older adults since 1890, NLCS honors, inspires and supports choice and opportunity in partnership with older adults. Based in Rockville, Md. NLCS is a faith-based, not-for-profit ministry of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America's (ELCA) Delaware-Maryland, Metropolitan Washington, D.C. and Virginia Synods, serving people of all beliefs. NLCS is working together to create thriving communities.



Entities sponsored by National Lutheran include myPotential at Home in Winchester Va., and Rockville, Md., The Village at Rockville in Rockville, Md., The Legacy at North Augusta in Staunton, Va., The Village at Orchard Ridge in Winchester, Va., The Village at Augsburg in Baltimore, Md., Impact1890, and The Village at Providence Point in Annapolis, Md., subject to final approval by the Maryland Department of Aging. For more information, visit www.nationallutheran.org



PRLog ID: www.prlog.org/12813650

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/low-risk-exposure-of-covid-19-reported-at-the-village-at-rockvillea-national-lutheran-community-301019352.html

SOURCE The Village at Rockville