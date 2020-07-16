16.07.2020 15:47:00

Lover App's Online Erection Confidence Course as Effective as Medication for Treating Erectile Dysfunction

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading sexual wellness app Lover, announced the promising results of its "Erection Confidence Course" released in the beta version of the app. Nearly two-thirds (62%) of the 600 men who entered the three-week program, devised by Dr. Britney Blair, reported improvements in their erections. These results are proportionate with studies* showing 66% of men reported improvements from taking Sildenafil citrate, the active ingredient in the best-known erectile dysfunction medication, Viagra.

According to various studies**, over 50% of men over 50, and 1 in 4 men under 40, suffer from Erectile Dysfunction (ED) of some form. The results of this program suggest that this may be the first digital, pill-free solution to ED that actually works.

"This is the first online, digital program to treat ED and is a game-changer for the pill-free treatment of ED," says Nick Pendle, Co-founder and CMO of Lover, the sexual wellness app, which offers the new program to users. "The work is similar to the experience a patient visiting a clinic would have with a sex therapist, minus the high costs."

All participants completed a clinical survey, designed by the IIEF (International Index for Erectile Function) that is the standard for assessing ED (Erectile Dysfunction) in therapy – and is the standard tool used in clinical studies of erectile dysfunction, as well as by leading licensed sex therapists and doctors treating patients with ED. 

The 23-day program consists of a variety of different exercises and techniques that take Lover users on a "personalized journey to build your erection" leading to gaining a better understanding of erections – and specifically things like how they work and why they sometimes don't.

"If the average guy engaged in sexual contact for 30 minutes, no matter their experience, they would lose and then re-gain their erection between three and four times," says Dr. Britney Blair, Chief Science Officer of Lover and a clinical psychologist, board certified in sexual medicine. "It surprises people – women as well as men – because they believe that any healthy man who is properly turned on should be able to keep an erection until they orgasm. Unfortunately this is because most of us got our basic ideas about sex from porn, where a combination of clever editing and plentiful pills paint a highly misleading picture."

Activities include:

  • "Kegel [Pelvic Floor] Exercises", designed to improve the tone and control of the pelvic floor, that plays a key role in erections.
  • "Wax and wane" exercises, which require men to bring themselves to erection, before then letting the latter "wane" – and then repeating the process.

This program is currently available in the Lover app in a section called "Getting Hard Made Easy." Lover Full video here:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xtn-OGxd1Tc Lover has grown organically and has over 60,000 users.

ABOUT LOVER

Founded in 2020 by serial entrepreneurs Jas Bagniewski and Nick Pendle along with Dr. Britney Blair, Lover is the leading personalized, science-based app for addressing your sexual concerns, increasing your pleasure and improving your skills in bed. It provides audio and video content, plus practical exercises, games and sexual profiles, all designed to improve your sex life. Lover has raised $5M in seed funding led by Lerer Hippeau. Additional investors include Sean Rad, co-founder of Tinder; Manta Ray Ventures; Global Founders Capital; Fabrice Grinda; and Jose Marin.

Media contact:
Lindsay Stevens
243653@email4pr.com 
213-200-9638

Lover Co-Founders Jas Bagniewski, Dr. Britney Blair, Nick Pendle

Course Screenshot

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lover-apps-online-erection-confidence-course-as-effective-as-medication-for-treating-erectile-dysfunction-301094868.html

SOURCE Lover

