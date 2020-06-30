Lovely Summer Meals From I ❤ San Marzano DOP

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At I ❤ San Marzano DOP we embrace good food, culture and tradition. This Summer, we're sharing Scrumptious recipes for you to create lovely meals with family and friends. You might say that Dining In is the new Eating Out. And, when cooking together safely with proper social distancing, you can build new Fun Summer Food Traditions!

I ❤ San Marzano DOP is not a brand, they are exclusive red "peeled tomatoes" with an elongated cylindrical shape. Grown and picked specifically for the can in the volcanic-rich Italian countryside of Agro Sarnese-Nocerino at the height of their ripeness, peak of flavor and texture!

Allow us to become part of your life story. Spend time in the kitchen and use San Marzano dell'Agro Sarnese-Nocerino DOP tomatoes to spice up any dish from salads and soups to pastas. Check out our Instagram and Facebook pages for a delicious Authentic Tomato Sauce Recipe https://www.instagram.com/p/CBkppWADqg-/ https://www.facebook.com/I-Love-San-Marzano-DOP-102106421510309/

While you're crafting meals at home, many others will be enjoying dishes featuring I ❤ San Marzano DOP prepared for them through the generosity of the non-profit Italians Feed America https://www.italiansfeedamerica.org/ founded by world renown Executive Chef Fabrizio Facchini. With help from friends like celebrity chefs Rocco Dispirito and Elizabeth Falkner, IFA has now served over 100,000 meals nationwide to first responders, homeless and families in need. Their daily menus often feature healthy Pomodoro San Marzano dell'Agro Sarnese - Nocerino DOP. "I wanted to create this organization a long time ago. The COVID-19 outbreak gave me the push to make it happen!" - Fabrizio Facchini.

There are plenty of Italian sounding canned tomato brands out there, and some even use the San Marzano name, but these are the real deal! When shopping for the best, look for tomatoes marked PomodoroSan Marzano dell'Agro Sarnese-Nocerino DOP with the PDO label (also defined by their 28 oz cans). The DOP (denominazione di origine protetta) refers to the protected designation of origin (PDO).

"San Marzano DOP: Excellence from Europe"! The "Crown Jewel" of European canned tomatoes!

I ❤ San Marzano DOP is a campaign co-financed by the European Commission promoting San Marzano dell'agro Sarnese-Nocerino DOP tomatoes in the USA.

