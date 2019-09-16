16.09.2019 01:15:00

Louisville Artist Ramy Khodeir Raises Spirits With His Inspirational New EP, 'Live It Up'

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramy Khodeir is an enterprising musician out of Louisville, Kentucky, determined to increase his visibility in the hyper-competitive world of hip hop. He continues this trajectory with his new EP, "Live It Up." Over the course of "Live It Up's" roughly fifteen-minute runtime, each track manages to stand out as a triumph of both production values and lyrical eloquence. The album is masterfully produced by Khodeir himself which helps deliver a personal touch in accenting his lyrical acuity and distinctive sonic persona. The meticulous degree of care put into "Live It Up" makes it sound like the work of a prolific professional, which only makes its independent status all the more impressive.

Each track provides a sound that is at once sonically fresh, yet thematically consistent with the ones before it, maintaining a clear and feel-good theme of finding one's own value from within. The EP's poignant intro track, "Up Now," is essentially its thesis statement; making a clear point that now is the time for listeners to chase their dreams and make the most of their lives. The track comes hot out of the gates with hard-hitting bars and a consistently escalating beat underscoring it. Compare this with the third track, "Know Me," which boasts a more subdued beat and an air of braggadocio as Ramy flexes on doubters and naysayers. The commendable degree of effort, as well as clear passion, put into this project makes it a promising next step in Ramy Khodeir's career. "Live It Up" is available now on all major streaming platforms. 

Ramy Khodeir has been musically inclined for the vast majority of his life. Growing up, he was a gifted student of both the violin and piano. Come his high school years, however, artists like Lil Uzi Vert would inspire him to try his hand at pursuing the genre he was always most adamant about: Hip hop. He grew quickly enamored with the craft and soon after made crafting an original voice for himself priority number one. He prides himself on his originality as an artist that spreads positivity through an uplifting and encouraging message – one which is free of pessimism or profanity. This, combined with a contemporary sound, allows Ramy to cast a wide net on his audience, whilst simultaneously communicating hope and motivation.

Related Images

ramy-khodeirs-live-it-up-artwork.jpg
Ramy Khodeir's Live It Up Artwork

Related Links

Website

Live It Up - EP

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/louisville-artist-ramy-khodeir-raises-spirits-with-his-inspirational-new-ep-live-it-up-300918331.html

SOURCE Ramy Khodeir

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13.09.19
Große Preisschwankungen bei Gold wegen der EZB
13.09.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf ING Groep NV
13.09.19
UBS KeyInvest Daily Markets: EUR/USD - Marke von 1,10 USD im Fokus
12.09.19
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
12.09.19
Vontobel: derimail - Jeden Monat 1% Coupon (bei 40% Barriere)
12.09.19
SMI - Auf zu neuen Höhen?
09.09.19
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Der Bitcoin steht vor einem 30-prozentigen Kurssturz
Weitere Rally voraus? So lange sollten Anleger ihre Bitcoin halten, um garantiert einen Gewinn zu erzielen
"Äh nein" - Tesla-Chef Elon Musk lässt weissrussischen Präsidenten auflaufen
Ölmärkte nach Drohnenangriff mit Turbulenzen erwartet - Börse in Riad knickt ein
Mark Mobius warnt vor Blockchain: Alles vom Menschen Geschaffene "kann geknackt werden"
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Implenia-Aktie im Plus: Bei Implenia bilden Veraison und Parmino eine Aktionärsgruppe
Eigener Index: JPMorgan misst mit "Volfefe" wirtschaftliche Auswirkungen Trumps Twitter-Ausfälle
Deshalb belastet das EZB-Paket den Euro nur vorübergehend - EUR/CHF bei 1,0950
KW 37: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen tendierten seitwärts -- DAX legt zu -- Börsen in Fernost zum Schluss mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag nach. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich fester. Die Wall Street behauptete sich. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es vor dem Wochenende bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB