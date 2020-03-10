10.03.2020 14:21:00

Louisiana Fish Fry Spices Up Your Crawfish Boil with New Cajun Fire Boil Mix

BATON ROUGE, La., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Louisiana Fish Fry, a leading manufacturer of Louisiana-inspired seasonings, sauces and fry mixes, has upped the seafood boiling game with Cajun Fire, a hotter version of its iconic Crawfish, Shrimp and Crab Boil.  

Louisiana Fish Fry Cajun Fire Boil

The new boil preserves the perfectly-balanced blend of seasonings of the original, and increases the heat for boil masters who like a little more kick to their crawfish.

"Crawfish season is already off to a great start, and nothing says crawfish boil like Louisiana Fish Fry," says Caroline Gray, Marketing Director at Louisiana Fish Fry. "We're excited to offer a new and delicious option to boil masters everywhere."

Louisiana Fish Fry has continued to invest in its boiling products, inking a partnership with the one-of-a-kind crawfish finder app, The Crawfish App, and featuring its boils in the recently-launched "Let's All Louisiana" advertising campaign.

MORE ABOUT LOUISIANA FISH FRY:
Louisiana Fish Fry invites the rest of the world to experience the essence of the state of flavor: Louisiana. Founded in Baton Rouge in 1982, Louisiana Fish Fry manufactures and distributes a broad selection of Louisiana-inspired food products to a national customer base of leading grocery and mass market retailers, as well as foodservice distributors. Products include fry mixes, boil seasonings, sauces, entrée mixes and more. Visit louisianafishfry.com for more information.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/louisiana-fish-fry-spices-up-your-crawfish-boil-with-new-cajun-fire-boil-mix-301020692.html

SOURCE Louisiana Fish Fry Products

