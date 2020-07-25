LottoMax - The July 28 draw will offer a jackpot of $65 million and approximately 10 Maxmillions

1 Maxmillions was won yesterday

MONTRÉAL, July 25, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - 1 Maxmillions ($1 million each) was won in last night's Lotto Max draw thanks to selection sold in Quebec. The Tuesday, July 28 draw will therefore offer total prizes worth about $75million, including a jackpot of $65 million and approximately 10 $1 million dollar prizes.

For each Maxmillions, an additional selection of 7 numbers between 1 and 50 is drawn. These selections are not decomposable and prizes may be shared by winners.

