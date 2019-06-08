Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Lotto Max to hit a record-breaking jackpot! - The June 11 draw will offer a record jackpot of $65 million and approximately 10 Maxmillions
MONTRÉAL, June 8, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The total prize pool for the Lotto Max draw on Tuesday, June 11 will be about $75 million. That includes a record jackpot of $65 million and approximately 10 prize(s) of $1 million (Maxmillions).
For each Maxmillions, an additional selection of 7 numbers between 1 and 50 is drawn. These selections are not decomposable and prizes may be shared by winners.
