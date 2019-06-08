08.06.2019 07:53:00

Lotto Max to hit a record-breaking jackpot! - The June 11 draw will offer a record jackpot of $65 million and approximately 10 Maxmillions

MONTRÉAL, June 8, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The total prize pool for the Lotto Max draw on Tuesday, June 11 will be about $75 million. That includes a record jackpot of $65 million and approximately 10 prize(s) of $1 million (Maxmillions).

For each Maxmillions, an additional selection of 7 numbers between 1 and 50 is drawn. These selections are not decomposable and prizes may be shared by winners.

 

SOURCE Loto-Québec

07.06.19
EZB-Schwenk sollte Gold langfristig Auftrieb geben
07.06.19
SMI: Was geht jetzt noch?
07.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Deutsche Lufthansa, Daimler, Bayer
07.06.19
Vontobel: derimail - Neue Autocall BRCs in Zeichnung
07.06.19
SMI verkürzt Abstand zum Allzeithoch
07.06.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Dieser Widerstand hat es in sich / Geberit – Reicht das schon aus?
03.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.06.19
Schroders: Amazon, der Klima-Champion?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
Wall Street schliesst kräftig im Plus -- SMI und DAX verabschieden sich höher ins Pfingstwochenende -- Nikkei schliesst freundlich
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen vor dem langen Wochenende Zuschläge. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich deutlich höher. Der Nikkei folgte am Freitag den guten US-Vorgaben.

