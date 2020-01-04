04.01.2020 08:32:00

Lotto Max: The record-breaking jackpot is still up for grabs! - The January 7 draw will offer a record jackpot of $70 million and approximately 25 Maxmillions

8 Maxmillions were won yesterday

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 4, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - 8 Maxmillions (one-million-dollar prizes) were won in last night's Lotto Max draw thanks to selections sold in Québec, The Prairies, British Columbia, Atlantic Provinces and Ontario. Total prizes for the Lotto Max draw on Tuesday, January 7, will be worth approximately $95 million, including a record jackpot of $70 million and approximately 25 $1 million dollar prizes (Maxmillions).

For each Maxmillions prize, an additional selection of 7 numbers between 1 and 50 is drawn. These selections are not decomposable and prizes may be shared by winners.

SOURCE Loto-Québec

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

03.01.20
Brent-Öl – Ausbruch aus der Range
27.12.19
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin fällt unter 7'000-Dollar-Marke
Credit Suisse legt für 2020 milliardenschweres Aktienrückkaufprogramm auf - CS-Aktie rettet sich ins Plus
Tesla-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk: Tesla übertrifft Erwartungen im Schlussquartal
SMI zum Jahresauftakt behauptet -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- US-Börsen schwächer -- Chinas Börsen schliessen leicht im Minus
Spannungen im Nahen Osten treiben Gold- und Ölpreise an
Sunrise-Führungsspitze tritt nach geplatztem UPC-Kauf ab - Aktie im Plus
TKB-Aktie steigt: Thurgauer Kantonalbank schafft Ränge ab
Techniker Krankenkasse übernimmt ab sofort MammaPrint®-Tests für Brustkrebspatientinnen in Deutschland
ProSiebenSat.1-Aktie: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen des Monats Dezember
Wachsender Konkurrenzdruck: Wie lang dominiert Tesla noch den US-Markt?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zum Jahresauftakt behauptet -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- US-Börsen schwächer -- Chinas Börsen schliessen leicht im Minus
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex wies einen kräftigen Abschlag aus. Am Freitag notierten die chinesischen Aktienmärkte tiefer.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;