28.09.2019 07:13:00
Lotto Max - The October 1 draw will offer a jackpot of $60 million and approximately 6 Maxmillions
MONTRÉAL, Sept. 28, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The total prize pool for the Lotto Max draw on Tuesday, October 1 will be about $66 million. That includes a jackpot of $60 million and approximately 6 prizes of $1 million (Maxmillions).
For each Maxmillions, an additional selection of 7 numbers between 1 and 50 is drawn. These selections are not decomposable and prizes may be shared by winners.
