20.07.2019 08:02:00
Lotto Max - The July 23 draw will offer a jackpot of $55 million and approximately 4 Maxmillions
MONTRÉAL, July 20, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The total prize pool for the Lotto Max draw on Tuesday, July 23 will be about $59 million. That includes a jackpot of $55 million and approximately 4 prizes of $1 million (Maxmillions).
For each Maxmillions, an additional selection of 7 numbers between 1 and 50 is drawn. These selections are not decomposable and prizes may be shared by winners.
SOURCE Loto-Québec
