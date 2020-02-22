Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Lotto Max - The February 25 draw will offer a jackpot of $70 million and approximately 20 Maxmillions
6 Maxmillions were won yesterday
MONTRÉAL, Feb. 22, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - 6 Maxmillions ($1 million each) were won in last night's Lotto Max draw thanks to selections sold Québec, British Columbia and Ontario. The Tuesday, February 25 draw will therefore offer total prizes worth about $90 million, including a jackpot of $70 million and approximately 20 $1 million dollar prizes (Maxmillions).
For each Maxmillions, an additional selection of 7 numbers between 1 and 50 is drawn. These selections are not decomposable and prizes may be shared by winners.
