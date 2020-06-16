Lottery App Hits $1M in Prize Payouts, Launches New Daily Games

NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket, New Jersey's first and only registered lottery courier service, today announced New Jersey players have won more than $1 million in lottery prizes using its mobile app for playing the lottery. The million-dollar milestone comes six months after Jackpocket debuted the app in New Jersey in December 2019.

Now Jackpocket is offering customers even more chances to win with the launch of New Jersey Lottery daily games in the app. New Jerseyans can now place ticket orders for seven well-known draw games, including Mega Millions, Powerball, CASH4LIFE, Pick-6, Pick-3, Pick-4, and Jersey Cash 5 from the convenience of their phones.

"Daily games have been a top request from our New Jersey users from the start," Jackpocket CEO Peter Sullivan said. "Jackpocket now gives players a safe, alternative way to play both big jackpot games like Powerball and daily games like Jersey Cash 5 from home."

New Jersey is the first state lottery to formally authorize lottery courier services, allowing the placement of orders through a mobile app. After a player selects their game and numbers, Jackpocket then purchases the ticket on the player's behalf from a licensed New Jersey lottery retailer and uploads an image of the ticket into the app. Tickets cannot be lost, and winnings under $600 are credited automatically to the player's account. In addition to placing ticket orders, Jackpocket players can check lottery results, join lottery pools with friends and family, and access in-app responsible gaming tools.

The app's simple and secure ordering process broadens access to the lottery and increases participation for both longtime players and new consumers who otherwise would not be active lottery players. Fifty-three percent of Jackpocket users in New Jersey are under 45 years old.

"Before Jackpocket, if there was a huge lottery jackpot, then maybe I'd try to find time to go and buy a ticket, but it was never convenient," said a Bergen County lottery player, who recently won a $20,000 Mega Millions prize using the app. "Now I can take out my phone and place the order, see my past tickets and my lifetime winnings—all your play is in one place."

Jackpocket app users have won more than $11 million in lottery prizes since the company began rolling out the app state by state in 2015.

The app is available for download on iOS or Android. For more information, visit jackpocket.com.

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is the first third-party app in the U.S. to offer players a secure way of ordering official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket's mission is to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. By being the first company to automatically lock a customer's account to their ticket serial number, Jackpocket makes the lottery even more secure. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Oregon, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Texas, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

