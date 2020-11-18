SMI 10’555 -0.1%  SPI 13’090 0.0%  Dow 29’438 -1.2%  DAX 13’202 0.5%  Euro 1.0807 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’482 0.4%  Gold 1’873 -0.3%  Bitcoin 16’200 0.6%  Dollar 0.9116 0.0%  Öl 44.2 0.9% 

+++ Liebe Nutzer, unterstützen Sie uns bei der weiteren Verbesserung von finanzen.ch - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
18.11.2020 23:05:00

Lost Spirits Granted Israeli Patent

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's most innovative distillery, Lost Spirits announces that the Israeli patent office has granted Patent Application No. 246657. This adds to a growing portfolio of international patents protecting the company's maturation technology. To date Lost Spirits has been granted four US patents and international protection in China, Australia, Japan, and now Israel.  

The company has many additional patent applications pending throughout the world.  

In 2015 Lost Spirits was the first and only company to successfully mature distilled spirits in a laboratory.  The test rum was shown to have nearly identical chemical profile to rum aged for over 20 years in a barrel.  In 2018, whiskies made using the technology were named the 2019 World Whisky of the year in the Wizards of Whisky competition run by Dominic Roskrow and were named "Liquid Gold" in Jim Murray's whisky bible representing two of the world's most influential whisky critics. 

The technology works using photocatalysis and photodegradation of naturally occurring wood polymers, combined with heat driven esterification to replicate the chemical signatures and taste profiles found in the world's greatest distilled spirits. 

"We are thrilled. I have spent a lifetime on this and will continue to work hard on developing new and exciting bottlings." Bryan Davis.

To learn more about Lost Spirits visit www.lostspirits.net.

About Lost Spirits

Lost Spirits Distillery LLC, is a celebrated distillery principally engaged in the research, design, and development of advanced culinary experiences within distilled spirits. 

Visit us on the web at www.lostspirits.net

Learn more about the World's Top Distillery Experience new build out: https://wefunder.com/lost.spirits

Contact: Bryan Davis or Joanne Haruta, 259449@email4pr.com 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lost-spirits-granted-israeli-patent-301176505.html

SOURCE Lost Spirits Distillery, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Zurich Insur Gr 373.30
2.50 %
Sika 236.70
2.47 %
Swiss Life Hldg 405.10
1.33 %
LafargeHolcim 47.27
1.00 %
Swiss Re 83.06
0.83 %
Nestle 104.96
-0.53 %
The Swatch Grp 236.40
-0.71 %
Lonza Grp 580.00
-1.19 %
CieFinRichemont 75.72
-1.94 %
Alcon 58.00
-2.06 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11:23
Vontobel: Modernas Covid-Impfstoff überzeugt
11:00
Bracing for the Onset of La Niña
07:58
SMI-Anleger scheuen das Risiko
06:49
Daily Markets: NASDAQ 100 – Auf den EMA50 achten! / Julius Bär – Imposante Rally
17.11.20
Verschnaufpause nach Impfstoffeuphorie?! | BX Swiss TV
13.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Total
12.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf u-blox Holding AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.11.20
Schroders: Private Equity im Gesundheitssektor für ein längeres und besseres Leben
06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
mehr
Verschnaufpause nach Impfstoffeuphorie?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin klettert in turbulentem Handel zeitweise über 18'000 Dollar
Corona-Impfstoff von BioNTech und Pfizer vor Zulassungsantrag - Aktien gefragt
Relief Therapeutics startet klinische Studie mit COVID-Wirkstoff Anfang 2021 - Aktie fällt kräftig
BioNTech-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Chef erwartet Rückkehr zur Normalität Ende nächsten Jahres
Tesla-Aktie springt an: Tesla wird in den S&P 500 aufgenommen
Gold-Nachfrage bricht im dritten Quartal kräftig ein
US-Börsen schwächer -- SMI und DAX schliessen kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich
SNB gibt in Pandemie mehr für Schwächung des Franken aus
Valora-Aktie knickt ein: Valora schliesst Aktien-Platzierung ab und erlöst damit rund 70 Millionen Franken
Santander-Aktie und Wirecard-Papiere legen zu: Wirecard-Kerngeschäft geht an Santander

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street letztlich mit Verlusten -- SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- DAX beendet den Handel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinig
Der heimische Aktienmarkt trat zur Wochenmitte auf der Stelle, während es an der deutschen Börse aufwärts ging. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Mittwoch mit negativer Tendenz. An den Börsen in Fernost sind unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu sehen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit