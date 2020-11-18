Lost Spirits Granted Israeli Patent

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's most innovative distillery, Lost Spirits announces that the Israeli patent office has granted Patent Application No. 246657. This adds to a growing portfolio of international patents protecting the company's maturation technology. To date Lost Spirits has been granted four US patents and international protection in China, Australia, Japan, and now Israel.

The company has many additional patent applications pending throughout the world.

In 2015 Lost Spirits was the first and only company to successfully mature distilled spirits in a laboratory. The test rum was shown to have nearly identical chemical profile to rum aged for over 20 years in a barrel. In 2018, whiskies made using the technology were named the 2019 World Whisky of the year in the Wizards of Whisky competition run by Dominic Roskrow and were named "Liquid Gold" in Jim Murray's whisky bible representing two of the world's most influential whisky critics.

The technology works using photocatalysis and photodegradation of naturally occurring wood polymers, combined with heat driven esterification to replicate the chemical signatures and taste profiles found in the world's greatest distilled spirits.

"We are thrilled. I have spent a lifetime on this and will continue to work hard on developing new and exciting bottlings." Bryan Davis.

About Lost Spirits

Lost Spirits Distillery LLC, is a celebrated distillery principally engaged in the research, design, and development of advanced culinary experiences within distilled spirits.

