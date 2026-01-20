Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13'277 -1.0%  SPI 18'334 -1.1%  Dow 49'359 -0.2%  DAX 24'959 -1.3%  Euro 0.9287 0.0%  EStoxx50 5'926 -1.7%  Gold 4'671 1.7%  Bitcoin 73'909 -1.3%  Dollar 0.7975 -0.5%  Öl 64.1 -0.1% 
Spannendes Jahr 2026 für Tesla-Aktie voraus: Robo-Taxis und KI im Fokus
Ausblick: 3M stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT & TKMS: Bei diesen Rüstungsaktie sehen Analysten 2026 das höchste Potenzial
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Zcash nach Korrektur nahezu verdoppelt: Charttechnik signalisiert weiteres Potenzial
20.01.2026 01:00:13

Losses May Accelerate For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Monday snapped the six-day winning streak in which it had climbed almost 110 points or 2.1 percent. The Straight Times Index now sits just beneath the 4,835-point plateau and it's expected to open in the red again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative thanks to ongoing geopolitical concerns. The European markets were down and the U.S. markets were closed and the Asian bourses are also likely to open under water.

The STI finished modestly lower on Monday as losses from the financials and properties were mitigated by support from the industrials.

For the day, the index sank 14.22 points or 0.29 percent to finish at the daily high of 4,834.88 after moving as low aa 4,819.93.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Ascendas REIT gained 0.35 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust fell 0.41 percent, CapitaLand Investment jumped 1.37 percent, City Developments stumbled 1.31 percent, DBS Group dropped 0.69 percent, DFI Retail Group dipped 0.25 percent, Hongkong Land tanked 0.85 percent, Keppel DC REIT lost 0.45 percent, Keppel Ltd improved 0.55 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust slumped 0.74 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation sank 0.64 percent, SATS was up 0.26 percent, Seatrium Limited plummeted 3.57 percent, SembCorp Industries expanded 0.65 percent, Singapore Airlines rose 0.31 percent, Singapore Exchange shed 0.51 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering added 0.42 percent, Thai Beverage rallied 1.09 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.27 percent, UOL Group eased 0.10 percent, Wilmar International slipped 0.32 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding plunged 1.95 percent and Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Genting Singapore, Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust, Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Venture Corporation and SingTel were unchanged.

The U.S. markets were closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, while the European markets spent the entire session in the red amid rising geopolitical tensions after U.S. President Donald Trump doubled down on his plan to acquire Greenland.

Trump said NATO had warned Denmark for years about the "Russian threat" to Greenland and claimed Copenhagen had failed to act. "Now it is time, and it will be done!!!" Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform ahead of this week's World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos.

Also weighing on stocks was Trump's announcement of a 10 percent tariff on several EU countries from next month, which raises the tariff on all imports to the U.S. to 25 percent.

Reports suggest that the EU is considering a retaliatory move that would place tariffs on 93 billion euros of U.S. goods or restrict U.S. firms' access to its internal market.

Inside Trading & Investment

19.01.26 UBS Logo Quantum Computing: Schlüsseltechnologie mit Wachstumspotenzial
19.01.26 Börsen droht Ungemach
19.01.26 Marktüberblick: Gold setzt Hausse fort
16.01.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Moderna, Pfizer
15.01.26 Julius Bär: 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Givaudan SA, VAT Group AG, Lonza Group AG, Amrize Ltd
15.01.26 Ausblick auf das Börsenjahr 2026: Wo die Fäden zusammenlaufen
14.01.26 Klumpenrisiko im SMI? So investiert ein Profi in Schweizer Aktien
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’790.72 19.87 U5VSUU
Short 14’084.37 13.83 SWUB0U
Short 14’618.34 8.88 S3JB1U
SMI-Kurs: 13’277.04 19.01.2026 17:30:00
Long 12’675.20 19.16 S92BSU
Long 12’398.81 13.76 S5CBOU
Long 11’857.80 8.88 SQOB2U
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Krypto News: Ethereum auf Weg zu $15.000 bis 2027
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT & TKMS: Bei diesen Rüstungsaktie sehen Analysten 2026 das höchste Potenzial
Ausblick: Netflix legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
ams-OSRAM-Aktie deutlich schwächer: Rückkaufangebot über 300 Millionen Euro nur teilweise genutzt
Zurich-Aktie tiefer: Kaufangebot für britischen Versicherer Beazley unterbreitet
Zolldrohungen im Grönland-Streit: SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX schlussendlich knapp unter 25'000-Punkte-Marke -- Feiertag an der Wall Street -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Novo Nordisk-Aktie im Fokus: Wird der jüngste Aufschwung durch neue Zölle ausgebremst?

KW 3: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 3: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 3: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
23:08 Ukraine organisiert ihre Drohnenabwehr neu
23:04 ROUNDUP/Misstrauensantrag: EU-Kommission verteidigt Mercosur-Deal
22:34 Misstrauensantrag: EU-Kommission verteidigt Mercosur-Deal
21:59 'Lange geplant' - Flugzeuge auf US-Militärplatz in Grönland erwartet
20:58 Henkel bestätigt Gespräche über Kauf von Stahl Holdings
20:32 GNW-News: Der CEO des Hafens von Long Beach hält eine Rede auf dem Weltwirtschaftsforum
20:17 GNW-News: DEMIRE: Ralf Bongers scheidet zum 31. März 2026 aus
20:09 GNW-News: DEMIRE: Frank Nickel legt Amt mit sofortiger Wirkung nieder - Dr. Dirk Rüffel übernimmt den Vorstandsvorsitz
20:05 GNW-Adhoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Veränderungen im Vorstand
19:55 Frankreich zögert bei US-Einladung zum Gaza-'Friedensrat'