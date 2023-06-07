Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'254 -0.5%  SPI 14'830 -0.4%  Dow 33'877 0.1%  DAX 15'950 -0.3%  Euro 0.9710 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'290 -0.2%  Gold 1'961 -0.4%  Bitcoin 23'919 0.4%  Dollar 0.9035 0.0%  Öl 75.0 -0.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Warum Market Maker für die Seitwärtsbewegung an den Kryptomärkten verantwortlich sein könnten
SPI-ETF: Das sind die besten Fonds auf den Schweizer Index
Philosophie von Dan Price: So wird man erfolgreich im Job
Mit Dividenden zum langfristigen Vermögensaufbau
Jeff Bezos glaubt an Amazons Untergang - So will er das Unvermeidliche aufhalten
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Tesla11448018Credit Suisse1213853Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864On113454047ABB1222171Lonza1384101
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

08.06.2023 01:30:02

Losses May Accelerate For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market headed south again on Wednesday, one session after snapping the four-day losing streak in which it had slumped almost 25 points or 1.5 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,380-point plateau and it may take further damage on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on nervousness over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished slightly lower on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financial shares, plantations and telecoms.

For the day, the index slipped 4.52 points or 0.33 percent to finish at 1,378.65 after trading between 1,371.74 and 1,383.55.

Among the actives, Axiata retreated 2.45 percent, while Celcomdigi dropped 1.14 percent, CIMB Group collected 0.41 percent, Genting skidded 1.20 percent, Genting Malaysia lost 0.40 percent, IHH Healthcare stumbled 2.72 percent, Inari sank 0.80 percent, IOI Corporation shed 0.79 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong jumped 1.12 percent, Maxis slid 0.24 percent, MISC eased 0.14 percent, MRDIY slumped 1.28 percent, Petronas Chemicals declined 1.69 percent, PPB Group advanced 0.51 percent, Press Metal added 0.21 percent, RHB Capital was down 0.19 percent, Sime Darby rallied 2.01 percent, Sime Darby Plantations tumbled 2.73 percent, Tenaga Nasional fell 0.32 percent and Dialog Group, Public Bank, Maybank and Telekom Malaysia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday; the Dow kept bouncing up and down but finished in the green, while the NASDAQ and S&P quickly headed south and remained in the red.

The Dow added 94.93 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 33,668.21, while the NASDAQ dropped 168.22 points or 1.27 percent to end at 13,108.19 and the S&P 500 sank 15.82 points or 0.37 percent to close at 4,268.03.

The sharp pullback by the NASDAQ came after the Bank of Canada once again raised interest rates after leaving rates unchanged for two straight meetings, raising the concerns about the outlook for U.S. rates.

The Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce its latest monetary policy decision next Wednesday, with the central bank widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged.

In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department said the U.S. trade deficit widened significantly in April as the value of exports plummeted.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Wednesday as Saudi Arabia's recent decision to cut crude output outweighed concerns about demand, while data showing a drop in U.S. crude inventories last week also supported prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended higher by $0.79 or 1.1 percent at $72.53 a barrel.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

What is the present state of gold demand and the situation regarding its deployment? Additionally, how do elevated inflation rates impact businesses involved in gold mining?

Brian Martin, the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at OceanaGold, will address these inquiries in today’s expert interview conducted by Georg Zimmermann from BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

In-Demand Gold: Insights into the Present Market Landscape | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09.06.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Idorsia
09.06.23 DAX 40 Ausblick: Notenbanksitzungen im Fokus – Fed und EZB ante portas
09.06.23 SMI-Anleger bleiben skeptisch
09.06.23 Julius Bär: 9.40% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Adecco Group AG
09.06.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 09.06.2023
09.06.23 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Konsolidierung hält an
09.06.23 In-Demand Gold: Insights into the Present Market Landscape | BX Swiss TV
07.06.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'739.63 18.77 GXSSMU
Short 11'955.61 13.65 NMSSMU
Short 12'390.91 8.94 0PSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'254.42 09.06.2023 17:31:15
Long 10'798.47 19.41 XVSSMU
Long 10'560.64 13.90 XFSSMU
Long 10'116.47 8.94 5SSMPU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie und CS-Aktie letztlich tiefer: UBS plant Verkauf des chinesischen CS-Aktienhandelsgeschäft - Vertrag mit Bund zur Verlustgarantie
GM-Aktie und Tesla-Aktie nachbörslich etwas hoch: Tesla öffnet Supercharger-Ladenetz für Konkurrenten General Motors - Streit um Bohrungen in Grünheide
Weitere Zinserhöhungen voraus? SNB-Chef Jordan betont Ziel der Preisstabilität
NIO-Aktie nachbörslich mit leichten Verlsuten: Tesla-Rivale NIO rutscht tiefer in die roten Zahlen
Porsche-Aktie leichter: VW-Tochter Porsche hat Konzept eines neuen Elektrosportwagens vorgestellt
Novartis-Aktie profitiert: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz wirbt um Anleger - Langfristig steigende Dividenden versprochen
Ruhiger Handel vor dem Wochenende: SMI und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in der Gewinnzone
Bitcoin vor neuem Bull-Run? Darum könnte es bald zu einer BTC-Kursrally kommen
Glencore-Aktie im Plus: Bunge offenbar kurz vor Fusion mit Glencore-Agrarfirma Viterra - Bunge-Aktie verliert
SCOR pays tribute to its Chairman Denis Kessler

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit