Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’570 -0.6%  SPI 17’552 -0.6%  Dow 45’167 -1.7%  DAX 22’301 -1.4%  Euro 0.9191 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’506 -1.1%  Gold 4’508 2.2%  Bitcoin 52’695 -3.6%  Dollar 0.7985 0.5%  Öl 112.6 6.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Roche149905998Swiss Re12688156
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Novartis-Aktie: Weitere Studiendaten für Fabhalta veröffentlicht
HIAG-Aktie: Ankeraktionäre verkaufen Aktien im Millionenwert an Investoren
Ausblick: Virgin Galactic präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: SUSS MicroTec stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Aktueller Marktbericht zum Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silberpreis und Erdgaspreis
Suche...
30.03.2026 01:18:18

Losses May Accelerate For Japan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market has tracked lower in back-to-back sessions, sinking more than 375 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Nikkei 225 now sits just above the 53,370-point plateau and it's expected to see continued consolidation on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to be negative thanks to the conflict in the Middle East and the resulting surge in oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The Nikkei finished modestly lower on Friday as losses from the technology stocks were offset by support from the financial shares and technology stocks.

For the day, the index dropped 230.58 points or 0.43 percent to finish at 53,373.07 after trading between 52,516.92 and 53,714.90. Among the actives, Nissan Motor dropped 0.94 percent, while Mazda Motor and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial both added 0.54 percent, Toyota Motor gained 0.59 percent, Honda Motor accelerated 1.52 percent, Softbank Group soared 3.24 percent, Mizuho Financial perked 0.17 percent, Mitsubishi Electric tanked 2.22 percent, Sony Group slipped 0.28 percent, Panasonic Holdings slumped 0.98 percent, Hitachi sank 1.32 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street remains grim as the major averages opened lower on Friday and got worse as the day progressed, ending at session lows.

The Dow plunged 793.46 points or 1.73 percent to finish at 45,166.64, while the NASDAQ tumbled 459.74 points or 2.15 percent to close at 20,948.36 and the S&P 500 dropped 108.31 points or 1.67 percent to end at 6,368.85.

For the week, the NASDAQ plummeted 3.2 percent, the S&P 500 dove 2.1 percent and the Dow slid 0.9 percent. The steep losses dragged the major averages down to their lowest closing levels in over eight months.

A continued surge by the price of crude oil weighed on Wall Street, with international benchmark Brent crude futures jumping back above $110 a barrel after soaring by more than 5 percent.

Crude oil prices skyrocketed on Friday after Iran shut down reports of peace talks for the ongoing conflict. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery was up $5.32 or 5.63 percent at $99.80 per barrel.

Analysts suggest that the longer crude oil prices remain at elevated levels, the greater the fear of inflationary pressures continuing to climb.

Closer to home, Japan will release February figures for construction orders and housing starts later today; in January, orders were up 5.7 percent on year and housing starts eased an annual 0.4 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Talanx, Applied Materials, Parker Hannifin mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Talanax
✅ Applied Materials
✅ Parker Hannifin

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Talanx, Applied Materials, Parker Hannifin mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

27.03.26 SMI schlägt sich wacker
27.03.26 UBS Logo Regenerative Energie: Die Wende läuft
27.03.26 Marktüberblick: Porsche Holding schwächelt nach Zahlen
26.03.26 Julius Bär: 18.02% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Swiss Re AG, VAT Group AG
26.03.26 Ein Markt, der zwischen Hoffnung und Verzweiflung schwankt
25.03.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Talanx, Applied Materials, Parker Hannifin mit François Bloch
24.03.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Galderma, Lonza
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’048.95 19.45 B2KSHU
Short 13’313.71 13.74 BR7STU
Short 13’800.55 8.97 SXEBNU
SMI-Kurs: 12’570.26 27.03.2026 17:30:45
Long 12’009.10 19.91 SRQB1U
Long 11’732.88 13.89 S7MBDU
Long 11’230.12 8.97 SQZBVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 13: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
KW 13: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Buffetts Öl-Wette geht auf: Berkshire-Milliarden durch Iran-Krise
KW 13: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
XRP Prognose: Dieser Indikator macht Hoffnung
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 13: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Webinar: Schluss mit K.O.-Kriterien bei der Aktienauswahl - Warum Sortieren das neue Filtern ist
Neue Analyse: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bewertet adidas-Aktie mit Neutral
JP Morgan Chase & Co.: Daimler Truck-Aktie erhält Overweight

Top-Rankings

KW 13: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 13: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 13: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.