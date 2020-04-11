+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
11.04.2020 22:00:00

LOSS NOTICE, ROSEN, A TOP FIRM, REMINDS HF FOODS GROUP INC. INVESTORS WITH LARGE LOSSES OF THE MAY 28 DEADLINE IN THE CLASS ACTION FIRST FILED BY FIRM SEEKING RECOVERY OF INVESTOR LOSSES

NEW YORK, April 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of HF Foods Group Inc. between August 23, 2018 and March 23, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important May 28, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action commenced by the firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for HF Foods investors under the federal securities laws.

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

To join the HF Foods class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1821.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) HF Foods engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) HF Foods insiders and related parties were enriching themselves by misusing shareholder funds; (3) HF Foods was "gaming" the FTSE/Russell Index by masking the true number of shares free floating; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 28, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1821.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY  10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com 
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loss-notice-rosen-a-top-firm-reminds-hf-foods-group-inc-investors-with-large-losses-of-the-may-28-deadline-in-the-class-action-first-filed-by-firm-seeking-recovery-of-investor-losses-301039009.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.62
5.61 %
UBS Group 9.68
4.42 %
Swiss Re 78.12
3.33 %
Sika 167.60
2.98 %
LafargeHolcim 37.65
2.90 %
Swisscom 517.00
-0.50 %
Lonza Grp 399.30
-0.60 %
Roche Hldg G 308.70
-1.20 %
Geberit 406.90
-1.21 %
Nestle 102.22
-1.90 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.04.20
From Shopping to Dividends to Travel, Changes Likely
09.04.20
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRCs auf Gaming Unternehmen
09.04.20
Weekly Hits: Disruptive Technologie – Der Fortschritt geht weiter / Adobe, Salesforce, Logitech – Die Home-Office-Ausstatter / Rohstoffmonitor – März 2020
09.04.20
Wie viel Risiko gehen die Anleger vor dem Osterwochenende?
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Erdölmarkt in Aufruhr: Bietet der Ausnahmezustand Chancen?
Bitcoin wird als Zahlungsmittel immer mehr genutzt
Nach STAF: Das sind für Firmen und Privathaushalte die günstigsten und teuersten Kantone
Deutsche Bank hat bei Tesla Hoffnung auf schwarze Zahlen im ersten Quartal
Boeing erwägt wohl jede zehnte Stelle zu streichen
Umkämpftes Cloud-Geschäft: Analyse zeigt starkes Wachstum - die grössten Cloud-Anbieter
Cloud-Computing: JD.com will mit Alibaba, Amazon und Microsoft konkurrieren
Warren Buffett sichert Lieferung von Atemmasken für New York
Corona-Crash: So haben sich Bitcoin, Gold, Palladium, Dow und S&P 500 im ersten Quartal geschlagen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX konnten sich mit Aufschlägen ins verlängerte Wochenende verabschieden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB