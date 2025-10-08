Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’531 -0.2%  SPI 17’264 -0.2%  Dow 46’603 -0.2%  DAX 24’386 0.0%  Euro 0.9306 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’614 -0.3%  Gold 3’984 0.6%  Bitcoin 97’292 -1.9%  Dollar 0.7983 0.0%  Öl 65.7 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
BofA erhöht Kursziel: KI-Optimismus für die Palantir-Aktie
Nach Kursexplosion: Diese ETFs setzen in besonderem Masse auf die Oracle-Aktie
Zu spät für ein Krypto-Investment? Das sagen die Experten von Jefferies
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Die wahren Hintergründe hinter dem 100-Milliarden-Deal mit OpenAI
Roche-Aktie unter der Lupe: Experten empfehlen Roche im September mehrheitlich zum Verkauf
Suche...
08.10.2025 03:03:25

Losing Streak My Continue For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Tuesday's holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, the Hong Kong stock market had moved lower in back-to-back sessions, shedding more than 325 points or 1.1 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 26,950-point plateau and it may take further damage again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, with profit taking expected especially among the technology shares. The European markets were flat and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and technology stocks, while the properties were mixed.

For the day, the index slumped 183.15 points or 0.67 percent to finish at 26,957.77 after trading between 26,873.34 and 27,145.17.

Among the actives, Alibaba Group contracted 2.49 percent, while Alibaba Health Info stumbled 2.54 percent, ANTA Sports skidded 1.30 percent, China Life Insurance lost 0.82 percent, China Mengniu Dairy surrendered 2.77 percent, China Resources Land slipped 0.55 percent, CITIC fell 0.72 percent, CNOOC was down 0.48 percent, Galaxy Entertainment plunged 2.99 percent, Haier Smart Home tumbled 2.48 percent, Hang Lung Properties improved 0.82 percent, Henderson Land dropped 1.09 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas gave up 0.44 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China slid 0.70 percent, JD.com declined 2.14 percent, Lenovo retreated 2.21 percent, Li Auto plummeted 3.31 percent, Li Ning shed 0.92 percent, Meituan dipped 0.47 percent, New World Development added 0.61 percent, Nongfu Spring sank 0.93 percent, Techtronic Industries tanked 2.89 percent, Xiaomi Corporation weakened 2.09 percent, WuXi Biologics eased 0.43 percent and CSPC Pharmaceutical was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened slightly higher on Tuesday but quickly headed south and spent the balance of the day in the red, ending near session lows.

The Dow slumped 91.99 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 46,602.98, while the NASDAQ dropped 153.30 points or 0.67 percent to end at 22,788.36 and the S&P 500 sank 25.69 points or 0.38 percent to close at 6,714.59.

The pullback on Wall Street reflected profit taking following recent strength in the markets, which saw the S&P 500 close higher for seven straight sessions.

A slump by shares of Oracle (ORCL) also weighed on the markets following reports that raised questions about the profitability of its artificial intelligence rollout.

Lingering concerns about the economic impact of the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, which has led to the indefinite delay of U.S. economic data, including the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report.

Crude oil prices crept slightly higher on Tuesday, despite forecasts of weakening oil demand. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was up $0.02 or 0.03 percent at $61.71 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Krypto-ETPs im Fokus: Regulierung, Verwahrung & Produktentwicklung | BX Swiss TV

David Kunz spricht mit Vera Claas, Geschäftsführerin von nxtAssets über die Zukunft von Krypto-ETPs. Im Fokus stehen physisch hinterlegte Bitcoin- und Ethereum-Produkte, regulatorische Rahmenbedingungen und die strategische Ausrichtung des Unternehmens. Auch geplante Produktentwicklungen und Zielgruppen kommen zur Sprache.

Themen im Video:
🔹 Die Idee hinter nxtAssets
🔹 warum physische Besicherung und Verwahrung ein echter Gamechanger für Bitcoin- und Ethereum-ETPs sind
🔹 regulatorische Vorteile im Vergleich zu internationalen Anbietern
🔹 institutionelle Investoren, Due Diligence und Vertrauen
🔹 Zukunftspläne: Baskets, neue ETPs & digitale Assets
🔹 Defi & Ethereum – das persönliche Lieblingsprojekt von Vera Claas

Krypto-ETPs im Fokus: Regulierung, Verwahrung & Produktentwicklung | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

07.10.25 Logo WHS Ichimoku Kinko Hyo – Wolkencharts verstehen - Kostenloses Webinar morgen um 10:30 Uhr
07.10.25 Logitech: KI, Nachhaltigkeit und Gaming – wie könnte es weitergehen?
07.10.25 UBS Logo KI: Katalysator einer neuen Wachstumsphase an der Börse
07.10.25 Julius Bär: 1Y EUR 10.000% p.a. JB V-Shaped Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf BNP Paribas SA, Commerzbank AG, UniCredit SpA
07.10.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Allianz, AXA, Generali, Swiss Life
07.10.25 SMI immer weiter aufwärts
07.10.25 Marktüberblick: Hannover Rück und Redcare Pharmacy gesucht
06.10.25 Krypto-ETPs im Fokus: Regulierung, Verwahrung & Produktentwicklung | BX Swiss TV
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’055.41 19.59 UBSIIU
Short 13’316.89 13.93 O5UBSU
Short 13’827.25 8.86 UJ1BSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’531.43 07.10.2025 17:30:00
Long 12’012.64 19.29 SZEBLU
Long 11’711.28 13.20 SHFB5U
Long 11’249.84 8.95 B45S7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie steigt weiter: Experten warnen vor möglicher Überbewertung
Trilogy Metals-Aktie explodiert: US-Regierung steigt ein
Zu spät für ein Krypto-Investment? Das sagen die Experten von Jefferies
AppLovin-Aktie nach zweistelligem Kurseinbruch wieder höher: US-Börsenaufsicht hat wohl Ermittlungen aufgenommen
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Die wahren Hintergründe hinter dem 100-Milliarden-Deal mit OpenAI
Morgan Stanley treibt Micron-Aktie auf neue Höhen - Gewinne jedoch nicht von Dauer
AMD-Aktie erneut im Aufwind: Analyst reagiert auf Mega-Deal mit OpenAI
Stadler-Aktie gesucht: Auftrag der SBB sowie aus Finnland erhalten
AMD-Allianz mit OpenAI löst kräftige Kursgewinne bei Halbleiterwerten wie TSMC, Advantest und Co. aus

Top-Rankings

KW 40: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 40: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 40: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}