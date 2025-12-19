Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’132 0.8%  SPI 18’055 0.9%  Dow 47’952 0.1%  DAX 24’200 1.0%  Euro 0.9314 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’742 1.1%  Gold 4’333 -0.2%  Bitcoin 68’038 -0.6%  Dollar 0.7943 0.0%  Öl 59.7 -1.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526UBS24476758Idorsia36346343Sika41879292Helvetia Baloise46664220Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882
Top News
Handelskrieg, KI & Politik: Die Markttreiber 2026 laut Allianz Global Investors
Finanzsystem im Wandel: SEC sieht in Tokenisierung den nächsten Mega-Trend
Geheimtipps 2026: Diese unterschätzten Aktien haben laut Analysten riesiges Potenzial
TMTG-Aktie schnellt hoch: Trump Media wagt Milliarden-Deal im Nuklearsektor
Micron Technology-Aktie nach starker Gewinn- und Umsatzentwicklung gefragt
Suche...
19.12.2025 01:03:01

Losing Streak May End For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, sinking almost 20 points or 0.4 percent in that span. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 4,570-point plateau although it may find traction on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on renewed optimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The STI finished slightly lower on Thursday following losses from the industrials, gains from the trusts and mixed performances from the banks and properties.

For the day, the index slipped 4.87 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 4,570.61 after trading between 4,561.14 and 4,582.15.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Ascendas REIT rose 0.36 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust gained 0.43 percent, CapitaLand Investment slipped 0.38 percent, City Developments advanced 0.66 percent, DBS Group eased 0.22 percent, DFI Retail Group surged 2.01 percent, Genting Singapore slumped 0.69 percent, Hongkong Land stumbled 1.71 percent, Keppel Ltd fell 0.40 percent, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust expanded 0.69 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust added 0.50 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust rallied 0.78 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.31 percent, SATS jumped 0.81 percent, Seatrium Limited declined 0.96 percent, SembCorp Industries sank 0.51 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering dropped 0.61 percent, SingTel lost 0.44 percent, United Overseas Bank perked 0.20 percent, UOL Group shed 0.47 percent, Wilmar International gathered 0.33 percent, Yangzijiang Financial retreated 1.18 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding tumbled 1.42 percent and Keppel DC REIT, Comfort DelGro and Thai Beverage were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened higher on Friday and remained in the green throughout the trading day, albeit off of session highs.

The Dow added 65.88 points or 0.14 percent to finish at 47,951.85, while the NASDAQ jumped 313.04 points or 1.38 percent to end at 23,006.36 and the S&P 500 gained 53.33 points or 0.79 percent to close at 6,774.76.

The strength on Wall Street came following the release of a closely watched Labor Department unexpectedly showing a slowdown in the annual rate of consumer price growth.

The tamer-than-expected inflation data has led to renewed confidence that the Federal Reserve will continue cutting interest rates next year.

A separate report from the Labor Department showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits declined roughly in line with estimates last week.

Crude oil prices inched higher again on Thursday amid the lingering geopolitical concerns stemming from Venezuela and Russia. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery was up $0.13 or 0.2 percent at $56.07 a barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Ferrari versus Privatbank: Luxus ist nicht Vertrauen – Marco Parroni zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Im heutigen BX Morningcall spricht David Kunz gemeinsam mit François Bloch mit Gast Marco Parroni (heute Uniq Prime, ehemals Julius Bär) über Markenführung im Private Banking: Warum „Luxus“-Denken oft in die falsche Richtung führt, wie Sponsoring und Partnerships (u.a. rund um Formel E) als echter Wertetransfer funktionieren – und weshalb ein Ökosystem-Ansatz häufig mehr bringt als klassische KPI-Logik.

Themen im Gespräch:

💡Private Banking vs. Luxusmarke: wo der Vergleich hinkt
💡Sponsoring als Strategie: Sichtbarkeit, Glaubwürdigkeit, interne Akzeptanz
💡Wie man Brand-Impact realistisch misst
💡Vertrauen als Kernwert – und was KI daran (nicht) ersetzt
💡Was Marco Parroni heute mit Uniq Prime aufbaut

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Ferrari versus Privatbank: Luxus ist nicht Vertrauen – Marco Parroni zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

18.12.25 Julius Bär: 18.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
18.12.25 BNP Paribas: Ausblick 2026
18.12.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Künstliche Intelligenz – Gekommen, um zu bleiben/Rohstoffe – Eine wichtige Rolle
18.12.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 18.12.2025
18.12.25 Cisco erreicht wieder historische Werte
17.12.25 Ferrari versus Privatbank: Luxus ist nicht Vertrauen – Marco Parroni zu Gast im BX Morningcall
16.12.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Geberit, Holcim, SGS
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’629.82 19.59 U9VBSU
Short 13’909.40 13.71 SYNBEU
Short 14’434.68 8.80 SV5BGU
SMI-Kurs: 13’132.42 18.12.2025 17:30:00
Long 12’545.69 19.16 SHAB3U
Long 12’266.53 13.71 S1FBXU
Long 11’759.22 8.92 SPBBVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Geheimtipps 2026: Diese unterschätzten Aktien haben laut Analysten riesiges Potenzial
DroneShield-Aktie gibt Gewinne ab: Grossauftrag nur kurzfristiger Impuls?
UBS-Aktie profitiert: Gericht setzt Massenklage gegen Grossbanken ein Ende
Rheinmetall erhält Milliardenauftrag - Verkauf der Autozuliefer-Sparte wird vorbereitet - auch Aktien von TKMS, HENSOLDT & RENK im Blick
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Nach EZB-Entscheid und US-Inflationsdaten: SMI schliesst höher -- DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Wall Street schlussendlich freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Untergrund statt Ausstieg: China mischt wieder im Bitcoin-Mining mit
Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel NVIDIA-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem NVIDIA-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verdient
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Buffetts längste Verkaufsserie - Warnsignal oder strategische Geduld?
Micron Technology-Aktie nach starker Gewinn- und Umsatzentwicklung gefragt

Top-Rankings

KW 50: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 50: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 50: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
23:04 Tausende demonstrieren in Bulgarien für faire Neuwahl - Vor Euro-Einführung
23:02 Nike kann mit Umsatzüberraschung nicht punkten - Aktie fällt
22:41 Fedex verdient überraschend viel und wird optimistischer - Aktie zieht an
22:31 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Etwas erholt dank Inflationsdaten und Micron
22:16 Aktien New York Schluss: Stabil bis etwas erholt dank Inflationsdaten und Micron
21:54 ROUNDUP/Ägypten: Angeblich Pläne für USA-Reise von Präsident al-Sisi
21:51 ROUNDUP: Abschluss von Mercosur-Handelsdeal muss verschoben werden
21:50 US-Regierung geht gegen Geschlechtsanpassungen vor
21:49 Ex-Trump-Berater Bolton: Ukraine sollte Nato als Ziel nicht aufgeben
21:32 Medizinische Forschung: Trump lockert Cannabis-Regeln