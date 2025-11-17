|
17.11.2025 01:30:51
Losing Streak May Continue For Taiwan Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, tumbling almost 550 points or 2 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 27,400-point plateau and it may see mild consolidation again on Monday.
The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and flat and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.
The TSE finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares and technology stocks.
For the day, the index plunged 506.06 points or 1.81 percent to finish at 27,397.50 after trading between 27,383.34 and 27,816.45.
Among the actives, Mega Financial slipped 0.25 percent, while First Financial dropped 0.88 percent, Fubon Financial skidded 0.74 percent, E Sun Financial was down 0.33 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company tanked 2.05 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation sank 0.67 percent, Hon Hai Precision plummeted 4.37 percent, Largan Precision retreated 1.57 percent, Catcher Technology soared 2.94 percent, MediaTek slumped 1.20 percent, Delta Electronics plunged 3.76 percent, Novatek Microelectronics shed 0.51 percent, Formosa Plastics fell 0.23 percent, Nan Ya Plastics rallied 3.35 percent, Asia Cement added 0.40 percent and Cathay Financial and CTBC Financial were unchanged.
The lead from Wall Street is murky as the major averages opened lower on Friday but hugged the line for most of the day before ending mixed and little changed.
The Dow shed 309.74 points or 0.65 percent to finish t 47,147.48, while the NASDAQ rose 30.23 points or 0.13 percent to close at 22,900.59 and the S&P 500 dipped 3.38 points or 0.05 percent to end at 6,734.11. For the week, the NASDAQ dipped 0.5 percent, the Dow rose 0.3 percent and the S&P perked 0.1 percent.
Weakness among technology stocks continued to weigh on Wall Street early in the session amid lingering valuation concerns. However, gains from tech heavyweights Nvidia (NVDA), Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and Tesla (TSLA) dragged the NASDAQ into the green.
While some traders used the initial slump as an opportunity to pick up stocks at reduced levels, buying interest remained somewhat subdued amid uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates.
Recent comments from Federal Reserve officials and indications that key U.S. economic data may never be released due to the government shutdown have reduced confidence that the central bank will lower interest rates next month.
Crude oil prices rallied on Friday after a Ukrainian drone attack damaged an oil depot in the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was up $1.28 or 2.2 percent at $59.97 a barrel.
ETFs statt Sparkonto: Warum Nicht-Investieren Geld kostet: ETF-Panel für Einsteiger & Fortgeschritten | Börsentag Zürich
ETF-Sparpläne boomen – aber wie fängst du richtig an und welche Produkte passen wirklich zu dir? Im ETF-Panel vom Börsentag 2025 in Zürich diskutieren Experten über alles, was du zu ETFs in der Schweiz wissen musst: von den Grundlagen bis zu aktiven ETFs, Themen-ETFs und den versteckten Kosten bei Brokern.
Du erfährst:
🔸Was ein ETF ist, warum er so transparent und günstig ist und wie du mit Sparplänen schon mit kleinen Beträgen (z.B. 50 CHF) Vermögen aufbauen kannst.
🔸Wie du dein ETF-Portfolio aufbaust: MSCI World vs. All Country, Emerging Markets, Themen-ETFs wie AI, Klima oder Gesundheit – und wann „Pfeffer im Depot“ Sinn macht.
🔸Warum „Time in the market“ wichtiger ist als Market Timing und wieso Finanzbildung und einfache Erklärungen für Einsteiger so entscheidend sind.
🔸Wie du Kosten wirklich vergleichst: TER, Courtage, FX-Gebühren, Stempelsteuer & Co. – und worauf du bei Schweizer Brokern und ETF-Anbietern achten solltest.
🔸Ob aktive ETFs eine echte Chance auf Mehrertrag bieten oder nur ein teurer Trend sind – inklusive ehrlicher Einschätzungen der Anbieter.
🔸Wenn du in der Schweiz lebst, ETF-Sparpläne nutzen willst und Schritt für Schritt Vermögen für Rente, Eigenheim oder dein Traumauto aufbauen möchtest, ist dieses Panel dein perfekter Einstieg
Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Bloggerlounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochennde -- Wall Street schliesst uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten zum Wochenschluss deutlich tiefer. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenende mit unterschiedlicher Tendenz. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Freitag teils deutlich nach unten.