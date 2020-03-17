Losing Streak May Continue For Taiwan Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved lower in four straight sessions, sinking almost 1,300 points or 12.8 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 9,720-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to suggest heavy selling as the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen. The European and U.S. markets suffered heavy losses and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The TSE finished sharply lower on Monday across all sectors thanks to coronavirus concerns - especially the financials and technology stocks.

For the day, the index dropped 411.10 points or 4.06 percent to end at the daily low or 9,717.77 after peaking at 10,130.80.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial lost 3.24 percent, while Mega Financial slid 3.33 percent, CTBC Financial skidded 3.05 percent, Fubon Financial retreated 4.04 percent, First Financial declined 4.96 percent, E Sun Financial was down 4.91 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company dropped 4.66 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation shed 1.07 percent, Hon Hai Precision sank 4.69 percent, Largan Precision plunged 8.25 percent, Catcher Technology fell 1.67 percent, MediaTek tumbled 6.16 percent, Asia Cement lost 2.93 percent and Taiwan Cement gave away 3.48 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is brutal as stocks moved sharply lower on Monday in the worst day for the markets in over 30 years.

The Dow plunged 2,997.10 points or 12.93 percent to end at 20,188.52, while the NASDAQ sank 970.28 points or 12.32 percent to 6,904.59 and the S&P 500 tumbled 324.89 points or 11.98 percent to 2,386.13.

Stocks initially came under pressure as traders cashed in on last Friday's strong gains amid escalating concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Central banks around the world, including the Federal Reserve, are taking steps to provide economic stimulus to combat the effects of the virus, but the moves only seem to be exacerbating concerns about the impact of the outbreak.

The drastic moves by the Fed have raised some concerns that central banks around the world will run out of ammunition to deal with a deepening crisis.

Stocks saw further downside in late-day trading after President Donald Trump suggested the coronavirus pandemic would not be under control until July or August.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Monday amid escalating concerns about outlook for energy demand after rising fears about the coronavirus outbreak prompted governments to impose travel restrictions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $3.03 or 9.6 percent at $28.70 a barrel.