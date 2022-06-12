Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Losing Streak May Continue For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in four straight sessions, sinking more than 75 points or 3 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,595-point plateau and it may take further damage on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is sharply negative on growing interest rate and inflation concerns. The European and U.S. markets took heavy damage and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financials, technology stocks and steel producers, while the automobile companies were up.

For the day, the index tumbled 29.57 points or 1.13 percent to finish at 2,595.87 after trading between 2,583.74 and 2,602.80. Volume was 712 million shares worth 8.1 trillion won. There were 616 decliners and 256 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial sank 0.71 percent, while KB Financial plunged 2.98 percent, Hana Financial declined 1.18 percent, Samsung Electronics tumbled 2.15 percent, LG Electronics slumped 1.95 percent, SK Hynix surrendered 1.90 percent, Naver retreated 1.10 percent, LG Chem skidded 1.02 percent, Lotte Chemical jumped 1.47 percent, S-Oil gained 0.41 percent, POSCO tanked 2.45 percent, SK Telecom added 0.36 percent, KEPCO stumbled 2.37 percent, Hyundai Motor climbed 1.10 percent, Kia Motors perked 0.24 percent and SK Innovation was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened sharply lower on Friday and remained that way throughout the session, ending with heavy losses.

The Dow plummeted 880.00 points or 2.73 percent to finish at 31,392.79, while the NASDAQ plunged 414.20 points or 3.52 percent to close at 11,340.02 and the S&P 500 tumbled 116.96 points or 2.91 percent to end at 3,900.86.

For the week, the Dow plunged 4.6 percent, the NASDAQ tanked 5.6 percent and the S&P 500 sank 5.1 percent.

The sell-off on Wall Street came after the Labor Department released a report showing consumer prices in the U.S. shot up by more than expected in the month of May, raising concerns about the outlook for interest rates.

The inflation spike is likely to convince the Federal Reserve to follow through on its plans to aggressively raise interest rates in an effort to combat inflation. The Fed will announce its latest monetary policy decision on Wednesday, with the central bank widely expected to raise interest rates by another 50 basis points.

Crude oil prices fell on Friday as the dollar surged higher after data showing a steep acceleration in U.S. inflation raised fears of more aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended lower by $0.84 or 0.7 percent at $120.67 a barrel.

