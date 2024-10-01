Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’087 -0.7%  SPI 16’132 -0.7%  Dow 42’157 -0.4%  DAX 19’213 -0.6%  Euro 0.9373 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’954 -0.9%  Gold 2’661 1.0%  Bitcoin 51’799 -3.2%  Dollar 0.8468 0.0%  Öl 74.5 3.9% 
Analysten im Rätsel: Teslas wahre Identität - Nicht nur Autohersteller?
Nicht nur NVIDIA: Bei diesen Chip-Aktien erwarten Analysten ein vielversprechendes Umsatzwachstum
Goldpreis auf Rekordkurs: ETF-Anleger in Edelmetalle greifen zu
Rohstoffe im September 2024: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Notenbanken wollen Zinsen weiter senken - Kupferpreis tendiert nach oben
02.10.2024 01:01:56

Losing Streak May Continue For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Tuesday's holiday for Armed Forces Day, the South Korea stock market had finished lower in two straight sessions, stumbling almost 80 points or 3 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,590-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index retreated 56.51 points or 2.13 percent to finish at the daily low of 2,593.27 after moving as high as 2,668.66. Volume was 352.4 million shares worth 10.5 trillion won. There were 708 decliners and 181 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial skidded 1.25 percent, while KB Financial stumbled 3.46 percent, Hana Financial surrendered 3.13 percent, Samsung Electronics plunged 4.21 percent, Samsung SDI retreated 1.43 percent, LG Electronics tumbled 2.07 percent, SK Hynix plummeted 5.01 percent, Naver shed 0.59 percent, LG Chem dipped 0.28 percent, Lotte Chemical eased 0.10 percent, SK Innovation declined 1.35 percent, POSCO fell 0.39 percent, SK Telecom slumped 1.24 percent, KEPCO dropped 1.20 percent, Hyundai Mobis sank 1.81 percent, Hyundai Motor tanked 4.13 percent and Kia Motors crashed 4.68 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and remained in the red throughout the session.

The Dow dropped 173.18 points or 0.41 percent to finish at 42,156.97, while the NASDAQ plummeted 278.81 points or 1.53 percent to close at 17,910.36 and the S&P sank 53.73 points or 0.93 percent to end at 5,708.75.

The weakness on Wall Street came on rising tensions in the Middle East after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack against Israel. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the attack was in response to the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and others in recent Israeli airstrikes.

A senior White House official said earlier in the day that the U.S. had indications Iran was preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel, contributing to the early sell-off by stocks.

The news from the Middle East largely overshadowed separate report showing a continued contraction by U.S. manufacturing activity in September and an unexpected increase by U.S. job openings in August.

Oil prices moved higher on Tuesday amid the possibility of tight supplies due to an escalation in tensions in the Middle East after Iran launched a missile attack on Israel. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November closed up $1.66 or nearly 2.5 percent at $69.83 a barrel.

01.10.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Swiss Re AG, Sandoz Group AG, Stadler Rail AG, Sika AG
01.10.24 SMI etwas fester erwartet
01.10.24 Marktüberblick: Autowerte unter Druck
01.10.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Leichter zum Monatsschluss
30.09.24 CBL Australian Carbon Credit Unit (ACCU) futures: frequently asked questions
30.09.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.10% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Moderna
26.09.24 Adipositas und seine Folgen – ist eine Gewichtsreduktion durch Medikamente möglich?
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
Aktiensplit bei Super Micro durchgeführt - so viel kostet die Super Micro-Aktie jetzt
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Elektrolyseur-Deal geplatzt: Hy Stor Energy streicht Vereinbarung mit NEL ASA - NEL-Aktie sackt deutlich ab
Alibaba-Aktie und JD.com-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Titel profitieren von Chinas neuem Konjunkturprogramm
September 2024: So schätzen Experten die Lufthansa-Aktie ein
3. Quartal 2024: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Siemens Energy-Aktie in Grün: Beendung von Ermittlungen - Tochter von Siemens Energy will Millionen zahlen
UBS-Aktie schwächelt: Prozess um Geldwäsche beginnt - UBS nimmt Platz der Credit Suisse ein
"Private Magnificent Seven": Diese sieben Unternehmen schlagen NVIDIA, Apple & Co. in der Performance

