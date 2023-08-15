Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'985 -1.1%  SPI 14'495 -1.1%  Dow 34'946 -1.0%  DAX 15'767 -0.9%  Euro 0.9577 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'289 -1.0%  Gold 1'902 -0.3%  Bitcoin 25'646 -0.7%  Dollar 0.8784 0.0%  Öl 85.1 -1.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Roche1203204Novartis1200526On113454047Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018NVIDIA994529Lonza1384101Basilea Pharmaceutica1143244Idorsia36346343Richemont21048333DocMorris4261528
Top News
Apple soll Tesla als Vorbild dienen: Indische Regierung stellt Forderungen an Tesla-Fabrik in Indien
CO2-Zertifikate handeln - So partizipieren Sie am Kohlendioxid-Preis
Neue KI-Chatbot-Sensation auf Bitcoin-Basis? So will ChatBTC falsche Antworten verhindern
FINMA: Riesiger Berg von Lizenzanträgen für Vermögensverwalter und Trustees noch unbearbeitet
NVIDIA-Aktie nach Höhenrausch: Darum sieht Morgan Stanley-Analyst Edward Stanley grosse Gefahren voraus
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

16.08.2023 01:00:02

Losing Streak May Continue For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Tuesday's holiday for Liberation Day, the South Korea stock market had moved lower in three straight sessions, slipping almost 35 points or 1.4 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,570-point plateau and it may tick lower again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on concerns about economic outlook and expectations for interest rates. The Eruopean and U.S. markets were solidly lower and the Asian markets are expected to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the technology stocks, industrials, chemicals and oil companies.

For the day, the index sank 20.39 points or 0.79 percent to finish at 2,570.87. Volume was 613.21 million shares worth 9.83 trillion won. There were 601 decliners and 288 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.43 percent, while Hana Financial rose 0.26 percent, Samsung Electronics slipped 0.30 percent, Samsung SDI plummeted 3.63 percent, LG Electronics slumped 2.22 percent, SK Hynix fell 0.35 percent, Naver lost 0.45 percent, LG Chem plunged 4.02 percent, Lotte Chemical tanked 2.77 percent, S-Oil skidded 1.03 percent, SK Innovation declined 3.31 percent, SK Telecom advanced 0,96 percent, KEPCO retreated 1.69 percent, Hyundai Motor dropped 0.89 percent, Kia Motors tumbled 1.99 percent and POSCO, KB Financial and Hyundai Mobis were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened sharply lower on Tuesday and remained in the red throughout the trading day.

The Dow tumbled 361.24 points or 1.02 percent to finish at 34,946.39, while the NASDAQ slumped 157.28 points or 1.14 percent to close at 13,631.05 and the S&P 500 sank 51.86 points or 1.16 percent to end at 4,437.86.

Worries about the health of the Chinese economy, and concerns that the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates higher for a longer time to contain inflation weigh on sentiment.

A warning from Fitch that it may have to downgrade credit ratings of several banks, including JP Morgan, is hurting as well.

Oil prices fell sharply Tuesday on concerns about the outlook for energy demand following a batch of weak economic data from China. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September sank $1.52 or 1.8 percent at $80.99 a barrel.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Eli Lilly, BE Semiconductors & LVMH mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Eli Lilly, BE Semiconductors & LVMH

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Eli Lilly, BE Semiconductors & LVMH mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

15.08.23 Julius Bär: 10.35% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Commerzbank AG
15.08.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.25% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Clariant, Kühne + Nagel, Schindler
15.08.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 15.08.2023
15.08.23 SMI mit freundlichem Wochenauftakt
15.08.23 Mit Rohstoffen läuft die Welt rund
15.08.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Eli Lilly, BE Semiconductors & LVMH mit François Bloch
15.08.23 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Korrektur beendet?
07.08.23 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Hochspannung vor US-Inflationszahlen
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'428.24 18.91 54SSMU
Short 11'651.92 13.63 DRSSMU
Short 12'067.56 8.95 FSSMPU
SMI-Kurs: 10'985.22 15.08.2023 17:30:12
Long 10'520.00 19.56
Long 10'300.66 13.88 5SSMJU
Long 9'850.83 8.92 BCSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warnung der UBS: Schweizer Immobilienmarkt bleibt überbewertet
Weiterer Anstieg erwartet: Schweizer Banken dürften auch zukünftig vom Zinsumfeld profitieren
Ausblick: T2 Biosystems präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Dienstagvormittag mit Aufschlag
On-Aktie dennoch tiefrot: On setzt im zweiten Quartal deutlich mehr Schuhe um
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Dienstagnachmittag mit Einbussen
Straumann-Aktie gibt deutlich nach: Trotz Umsatzplus macht Straumann weniger Gewinn - Ab 2024 neue Verwaltungsratspräsidentin
China-Daten nähren Konjunktursorgen: SMI gibt zum Handelsende ab -- DAX schliesst tiefer --Wall Street geht schwächer in den Feierabend -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Ausblick: Sea zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Nächster SNB-Zinsentscheid im September: So könnte die Schweizerische Nationalbank nun vorgehen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

China-Daten nähren Konjunktursorgen: SMI gibt zum Handelsende ab -- DAX schliesst tiefer --Wall Street geht schwächer in den Feierabend -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins

Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Dienstag weit unterhalb der Nulllinie. Der DAX gab ebenfalls deutlich nach. An der Wall Street ging es am Dienstag abwärts. An den asiatischen Börsen zeigte sich am Dienstag ein uneinheitliches Bild: Während es in Japan bergauf ging, sanken die chinesischen Börsen.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit