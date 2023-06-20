Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'216 -0.8%  SPI 14'765 -0.8%  Dow 34'054 -0.7%  DAX 16'111 -0.6%  Euro 0.9803 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'343 -0.4%  Gold 1'936 -0.7%  Bitcoin 25'269 5.3%  Dollar 0.8979 0.0%  Öl 75.5 -0.8% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Von unbedenklich bis gefährlich: Organisation legt Einsatzgebiete von KI im Schweizer Alltag offen
NYSE-Wert General Motors: Zusammenarbeit mit Tesla dürfte laut GM-CEO grosse Einsparungen ermöglichen
Renditestark anlegen: Eine Einführung in Hebelprodukte, die besten Tipps
KI-Aktien mit Potenzial: Welche Branchenvertreter Starinvestorin Cathie Wood neben NVIDIA bevorzugt
Trotz rückläufiger Inflation: SGKB geht von einem kräftigen Zinsschritt der SNB im Juni aus
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Lonza1384101ABB1222171Sika41879292Swiss Life1485278
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

21.06.2023 01:00:02

Losing Streak May Continue For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, dropping more than 20 points or 0.8 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,600-point plateau although it's likely to slip beneath that support on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautious on concerns for the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished slightly lower on Tuesday following losses from the industrials and oil companies, while the financials and chemicals were mixed.

For the day, the index dipped 4.59 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 2,604.91. Volume was 712.8 million shares worth 10.7 trillion won. There were 545 decliners and 325 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.14 percent, while KB Financial shed 0.62 percent, Hana Financial lost 0.61 percent, Samsung Electronics rose 0.28 percent, Samsung SDI plunged 1.82 percent, LG Electronics slumped 0.96 percent, SK Hynix improved 1.13 percent, Naver was down 0.05 percent, LG Chem tumbled 1.73 percent, Lotte Chemical spiked 2.49 percent, S-Oil retreated 1.64 percent, SK Innovation tanked 2.33 percent, POSCO stumbled 1.66 percent, SK Telecom eased 0.11 percent, KEPCO fell 0.58 percent, Hyundai Mobis dropped 1.35 percent, Hyundai Motor declined 0.70 percent and Kia Motors sank 0.73 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and stayed in the red throughout the session.

The Dow tumbled 245.25 points or 0.72 percent to finish at 34,053.87, while the NASDAQ dipped 22.28 points or 0.16 percent to end at 13,667.29 and the S&P 500 fell 20.88 points or 0.47 percent to close at 4,388.71.

The early weakness on Wall Street came as traders continued to cash in on recent strength in the markets, which lifted the NASADAQ and the S&P 500 to their best levels in over a year last week.

Selling pressure waned over the course of the session, however, as traders look ahead to congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later today regarding the outlook for interest rates.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department said new residential construction in the U.S. unexpectedly skyrocketed in May, while building permits also jumped more than expected.

Crude oil prices fell on Tuesday amid concerns that further tightening by the Federal Reserve and other central banks may impact global economic growth and weighed on oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended down $0.74 at $71.19 a barrel.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wie ist die Volatilität des Bitcoins zu deuten? Wo steht er am Ende des Jahres und welche Kryptowährungen sind ausserdem interessant?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Rino Borini, Unternehmer und Kryptoexperte im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Bitcoin = Gold 2.0 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

20.06.23 DAX Ausblick: Rutsch auf 16.000 Punkte droht – Jerome Powell im Blick
20.06.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Georg Fischer, Givaudan, Kühne + Nagel
20.06.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 20.06.2023
20.06.23 Renditemöglichkeiten bei konsolidierenden Märkten?
20.06.23 SMI startet mit Verlusten in die neue Woche
20.06.23 GM und Ford beginnen Zusammenarbeit mit Tesla
20.06.23 Bitcoin = Gold 2.0 | BX Swiss TV
15.06.23 Julius Bär: 20.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'729.97 19.10 GNSSMU
Short 11'945.82 13.74 NMSSMU
Short 12'380.84 8.94 0PSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'215.91 20.06.2023 17:30:52
Long 10'813.28 19.60 XRSSMU
Long 10'531.26 13.33 VWSSMU
Long 10'101.72 8.87 APSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Santhera-Aktie leichter: Lizenzabkommen für Vamorolone ermöglicht finanziellen Befreiungsschlag
S&P 500 verlässt den Bärenmarkt: So könnte es weitergehen, wenn sich die Börsengeschichte wiederholt
Credit Suisse-Analyst wenig begeistert von Meyer Burger - Warum er das Kursziel dennoch anhebt
KI-Aktien mit Potenzial: Welche Branchenvertreter Starinvestorin Cathie Wood neben NVIDIA bevorzugt
Trotz rückläufiger Inflation: SGKB geht von einem kräftigen Zinsschritt der SNB im Juni aus
Idorsia erhält Brückenfinanzierung von Jean-Paul Clozel - Idorsia-Aktie schwächer
Gewinnmitnahmen: US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten -- SMI und DAX letztlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich schwächer
Rieter-Aktie im Plus: Rieter ernennt Oliver Streuli zum Finanzchef
Holcim-Aktie fester: Holcim trennt sich von Lafarge-Geschäft in Südafrika
Relief-Therapeutics-Aktie höher: Aktionäre von Relief-Therapeutics haben Entlastungs- und Vergütungsanträge abgelehnt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit