Losing Streak May Continue For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished lower in consecutive trading days, slipping almost 25 points or 0.5 percent in that span. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 5,000-point plateau and it's likely to open under pressure again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is gloomy after the Strait of Hormuz was shut down again over the weekend. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher on Friday, but the Asian bourses are now expected to open under pressure on Monday.

The STI finished slightly lower on Friday as the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues were mostly in the red.

For the day, the index sank 9.90 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 4,997.93 after trading between 4,987.85 and 5,016.20.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Ascendas REIT and UOL Group both sank 0.39 percent, while CapitaLand Investment retreated 1.04 percent, City Developments added 0.24 percent, DBS Group eased 0.09 percent, DFI Retail Group tanked 1.45 percent, Hongkong Land tumbled 1.11 percent, Keppel DC REIT dropped 0.42 percent, Keppel Ltd lost 0.58 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust slumped 0.79 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.26 percent, Seatrium Limited plunged 1.63 percent, SembCorp Industries surrendered 1.41 percent, Singapore Airlines shed 0.76 percent, Singapore Exchange improved 0.71 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering fell 0.44 percent, SingTel was down 0.41 percent, United Overseas Bank slid 0.32 percent, Wilmar International slipped 0.26 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding advanced 0.99 percent and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, Thai Beverage, Genting Singapore, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust, Mapletree Industrial Trust and SATS were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is strong as the major averages opened higher on Friday and remained firmly in the green throughout the trading day, ending at session highs.

The Dow jumped 868.71 points or 1.79 percent to finish at 49.447.43, while the NASDAQ rallied 365.78 points or 1.52 percent to end at 24,468.48 and the S&P 500 gained 84.78 points or 1.20 percent to close at 7,126.06.

For the week, the NASDAQ skyrocketed 6.8 percent, the S&P 500 soared 4.9 percent and the Dow spiked 3.2 percent.

The rally on Wall Street came following news that Iran has declared the Strait of Hormuz completely open to commercial traffic on the heels of the 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

The news of the temporary reopening of the strait led to a nosedive by the price of crude oil, easing supply-related concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery was down $11.17 or 10.58 percent at $84.11 per barrel.

The strength on Wall Street may also have reflected optimism about the strength of corporate earnings ahead of the quarterly results from several big-name companies this week.