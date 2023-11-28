Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'827 -0.5%  SPI 14'191 -0.5%  Dow 35'333 -0.2%  DAX 15'966 -0.4%  Euro 0.9645 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'354 -0.4%  Gold 2'015 0.6%  Bitcoin 32'637 -1.3%  Dollar 0.8804 0.0%  Öl 80.1 -0.2% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Morgan Stanley-Experte glaubt an gute Aussichten für den Bitcoin
"Santa-Rally" könnte am heimischen Leitindex SMI vorübergehen
Energiesektor im Fokus: Diese Aktien hatte Paul Singers Hedgefonds Elliott Investment Management im dritten Quartal 2023 im Depot
Fundstrat-Experte prognostiziert neues Allzeithoch bei Gold: Goldpreis könnte bis auf 2'500 US-Dollar steigen
KBW-Analysten senken Daumen für Dividenden-Lieblinge UBS und Swiss Re
28.11.2023 01:00:18

Losing Streak May Continue For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has tracked lower in three straight sessions, slumping almost 30 points or 0.9 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,085-point plateau and it may take further damage on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat to lower, ahead of key data and an OPEC meeting later this week. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The STI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index fell 8.39 points or 0.27 percent to finish at 3,086.42 after trading between 3,078.57 and 3,102.59.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT slumped 0.71 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust dropped 0.53 percent, CapitaLand Investment skidded 0.65 percent, City Developments shed 0.32 percent, Comfort DelGro advanced 0.75 percent, DBS Group fell 0.25 percent, Hongkong Land plunged 2.39 percent, Keppel Corp tumbled 1.09 percent, Keppel DC REIT spiked 2.11 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust sank 0.43 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust added 0.63 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation slid 0.16 percent, SATS retreated 0.74 percent, Seatrium Limited climbed 0.93 percent, SembCorp Industries was down 0.19 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering lost 0.27 percent, SingTel rallied 1.33 percent, Thai Beverage plummeted 3.77 percent, Yangzijiang Financial tanked 1.54 percent and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Emperador, Genting Singapore, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust and Wilmar International were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Monday, improved midday but then stumbled into the close.

The Dow dropped 56.68 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 35,333.47, while the NASDAQ eased 9.83 points or 0.07 percent to close at 14,241.02 and the S&P 500 fell 8.91 points or 0.20 percent to end at 4,550.43.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of some key economic data in the coming days.

Traders also were looking for additional clues about the outlook for interest rates, with optimism the Fed is done raising rates contributing to recent strength on Wall Street.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said new home sales in U.S. pulled back sharply in October after surging in September.

Crude Oil prices fell on Monday with traders speculating on the likely outcome of Thursday's OPEC meeting to discuss production cuts. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for January fell $0.68 or 0.9 percent at $74.86 a barrel.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Neuer Emittent an der BX Swiss: ETC Group mit MSCI Global Digital Assets Select Top 20 Capped Index

PARTNER-CONTENT: Die Schweizer Börse BX Swiss begrüsst die ETC Group als neue ETP-Emittentin. ETC Group hat den ETC Group MSCI Digital Assets Select 20 ETP primär an der BX Swiss gelistet. Das ETP-Angebot der ETC Group bietet Anlegerinnen und Anlegern die Möglichkeit, passiv in führende Krypto-Werte zu investieren.

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV sind Jan Altmann, Director Investment Strategy bei der ETC Group und Dr. Yuliya Plyakha Fernec, Equity Solutions Research bei MSCI. Die beiden erläutern, was genau hinter dem MSCI Index steckt und wie die ETC Group diesen emittierbar macht:

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

CoinShares: Darum könnte der Bitcoin bis auf 141.000 US-Dollar klettern
Julius Bär-Aktie tiefer: Julius Bär mit mehr Details zu vorgenommenen Wertberichtigungen - Weitere Abschreiber möglich
Geheimnisvolle Neuinvestition: Warren Buffett bittet um vertrauliche SEC-Behandlung
KBW-Analysten senken Daumen für Dividenden-Lieblinge UBS und Swiss Re
ARYZTA-Aktie dennoch deutlich tiefer: ARYZTA verbucht weiteres Wachstum
Das Aktiendepot von Jeremy Grantham im dritten Quartal: So investiert der Starinvestor
Eli Lilly-und Novo Nordisk-Aktien im Fokus - Jim Cramer ist optimistisch für "revolutionäre" Abnehm-Medikamente
Blick ins Berkshire Hathaway-Depot im dritten Quartal: Warren Buffett trennt sich von zwei Top 10-Titeln
Microsoft-Aktien zugekauft: Diese Aktien befanden sich im 3. Quartal 2023 im Depot von Bill und Melinda Gates
Nach Benko-Abgang: Gericht bestätigt Insolvenz von deutscher SIGNA-Tochter

