SMI 10'770 -1.0%  SPI 13'766 -1.0%  Dow 32'920 -0.9%  DAX 13'893 -0.7%  Euro 0.9888 0.3%  EStoxx50 3'804 -0.8%  Gold 1'792 0.9%  Bitcoin 15'644 -2.9%  Dollar 0.9319 0.0%  Öl 79.3 -2.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Offenlegungspflicht: SEC nimmt Kryptoengagements börsennotierter Unternehmen ins Visier
Kevin O'Leary: Auch für Sam Bankman-Fried gilt nach FTX-Skandal die Unschuldsvermutung
Bleiben die Energiepreise trotz Rezession hoch? So schätzen Experten den Ölpreis 2023 ein
Die besten ETFs auf den SMI
Experte: Twitter-Eskapaden von Elon Musk sind auch Gefahr für Tesla
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

19.12.2022 01:00:13

Losing Streak May Continue For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved lower in back-to-back sessions, sliding almost 40 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,240-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on continuing concerns over the outlook for interest rates and a global recession. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The STI finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index dropped 32.94 points or 1.01 percent to finish at 3,240.81 after trading between 3,237.79 and 3,272.12.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT tanked 2.52 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust sank 0.98 percent, CapitaLand Investment plunged 3.21 percent, City Developments skidded 1.09 percent, Comfort DelGro shed 0.81 percent, DBS Group eased 0.35 percent, Emperador dropped 1.01 percent, Genting Singapore climbed 1,08 percent, Hongkong Land plummeted 3.44 percent, Keppel Corp declined 1.61 percent, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust fell 0.60 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust surrendered 2.20 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust tumbled 2.44 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation slumped 1.38 percent, SATS retreated 1.39 percent, SingTel weakened 1.17 percent, United Overseas Bank slid 0.49 percent, Wilmar International lost 0.72 percent, Yangzijiang Financial and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding both jumped 1.47 percent and SembCorp Industries, Singapore Technologies Engineering and Thai Beverage were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened lower on Friday and remained in the red throughout the session.

The Dow tumbled 281.74 points or 0.85 percent to finish at 32,920.46, while the NASDAQ dropped 105.09 points or 0.97 percent to close at 10,705.41 and the S&P 500 sank 43.39 points or 1.11 percent to end at 3,852.36.

For the week, the NASDAQ plunged 2.7 percent, the S&P declined 2.1 percent and the Dow retreated 1.7 percent.

The sell-off on Wall Street came amid ongoing concerns about the outlook for interest rates and the economy. The Fed's hawkish tone in its latest monetary policy announcement has added to worries about the central bank's aggressive rate hikes tipping the economy into a recession.

While inflation has recently shown signs of slowing, the Fed signaled it plans to continue raising interest rates next year.

Crude oil prices fell sharply Friday amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to a global economic slowdown. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended down by $1.82 or 2.4 percent at $74.29 a barrel. WTI crude futures gained 4.4 percent in the week.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Swiss ETF Awards 2023 Gewinner: Credit Suisse – Dr. Valerio Schmitz-Esser

Bei den Swiss ETF Awards 2023 wurden die besten ETFs sowie ETPs ausgezeichnet. Einen Preis in der Kategorie «Newcomer-ETF» gewann der CSIF (IE) MSCI USA Tech 125 ESG Universal Blue UCITS ETF B USD von der Credit Suisse.

Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG erläutert Dr. Valerio Schmitz-Esser, Head of Index Solutions bei der Credit Suisse was den ETF so besonders macht.

Mehr Information zu den ETF Awards 2023: hier auf BXplus & im finanzen.ch Special

Swiss ETF Awards 2023 Gewinner: Credit Suisse – Dr. Valerio Schmitz-Esser

Inside Trading & Investment

16.12.22 Elon Musk setzt Tesla-Aktie unter Druck
16.12.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
16.12.22 SG-Marktüberblick: 16.12.2022
16.12.22 Vontobel: derimail - Produkte bis heute in Zeichnung
16.12.22 Der Pessimismus kehrt zurück
16.12.22 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 - Deutlicher Rücksetzer / Siemens - Ende der Erholungs-Rally?
16.12.22 Swiss ETF Awards 2023 Gewinner: Credit Suisse – Dr. Valerio Schmitz-Esser
15.12.22 DAX – Fed nimmt Fuß vom Gaspedal – Was macht heute die EZB?
13.12.22 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Roche, Swiss Re, Swisscom
08.12.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 10.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'224.36 18.25 JUSSMU
Short 11'407.65 13.90 USSMNU
Short 11'830.71 8.97 XSSMTU
SMI-Kurs: 10'770.38 16.12.2022 17:31:09
Long 10'315.24 18.89 5SSMWU
Long 10'083.43 13.81 APSSMU
Long 9'654.99 8.97 BDSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kryptowährungen Bitcoin & Co, Stablecoins, Krypto-Winter, etc: Das könnte das Krypto-Jahr 2023 parat haben
Morgan Stanley rechnet mit schwachem Jahresstart 2023 - So könnte es nächstes Jahr weitergehen
Aufschwung oder fortgesetzter Bärenmarkt - Das erwarten Experten für 2023
Sulzer-Aktie - Sulzer-Chefin zu Ankeraktionär Vekselberg: "Situation ist nicht optimal für uns"
Credit Suisse-Aktie: CS muss in den USA wegen Mängeln neuen Abwicklungsplan vorlegen
Kryptowährungen im Überblick: So bewegen sich Bitcoin & Co. heute
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Vorsicht – drücken die Gerüchte bei Binance den Bitcoin wieder unter 10.000$?
Migros-Tochter Denner will wachsen und neues Ladenkonzept umsetzen
Swisscom-Aktie: Swisscom-VR Renzo Simoni soll Posten doch behalten
GameStop-Aktie im Abwärtssog: Krypto-Investitionen werden stark reduziert

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.