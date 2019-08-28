Losing Streak May Continue For Malaysia Shares

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, sliding almost 20 points or 1.32 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,590-point plateau and it may take further damage again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation on uncertainty regarding the trade conflict between the United States and China. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, industrials and plantations.

For the day, the index lost 9.69 points or 0.61 percent to finish at 1,590.84 after trading between 1,594.04 and 1,601.40. Volume was 2.1 billion shares worth 2.6 billion ringgit. There were 467 decliners and 297 gainers.

Among the actives, Hong Leong Financial plummeted 4.36 percent, while MISC plunged 4.26 percent, AMMB Holdings tumbled 3.40 percent, Petronas Dagangan skidded 3.05 percent, IOI Corporation retreated 1.85 percent, RHB Capital jumped 1.78 percent, Axiata declined 1.18 percent, Sime Darby advanced 0.96 percent, Tenaga Nasional dropped 0.73 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings sank 0.70 percent, Genting shed 0.67 percent, Press Metal perked 0.63 percent, Hartalega Holdings added 0.60 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong lost 0.59 percent, Dialog Group gained 0.58 percent, IHH Healthcare rose 0.53 percent, Public Bank fell 0.48 percent, Maybank slid 0.47 percent, Petronas Chemical dipped 0.43 percent, Top Glove rose 0.43 percent, Genting Malaysia was up 0.33 percent, CIMB Group was down 0.20 percent and Digi.com and Sime Darby Plantations were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks failed to sustain an early move to the upside on Tuesday, pulling back and finishing in the red.

The Dow shed 120.93 points or 0.47 percent to 25,777.90, while the NASDAQ lost 26.79 points or 0.34 percent to 7,826.95 and the S&P 500 fell 9.22 points or 0.32 percent to 2,869.16.

The early strength on Wall Street came as traders continued to pick up stocks at reduced levels following Friday's sell-off.

Buying interest waned shortly thereafter, however, as traders expressed uncertainty about the escalating U.S.-China trade war. President Donald Trump has claimed top Chinese officials called asking for the resumption of trade talks, but Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang continues to say he has not heard of any recent call.

The yield curve between the ten-year and two-year yields inverted to its worst level since 2007, further fueling renewed concerns about a looming recession.

Crude oil prices rose sharply Tuesday and snapped a four-day losing streak after reports indicated deeper OPEC production cuts. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended up $1.29 or 2.4 percent at $54.93 a barrel.