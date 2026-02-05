Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’466 -0.3%  SPI 18’583 -0.2%  Dow 48’909 -1.2%  DAX 24’491 -0.5%  Euro 0.9167 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’926 -0.8%  Gold 4’776 -3.8%  Bitcoin 50’033 -12.1%  Dollar 0.7782 0.0%  Öl 67.3 -2.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Zurich Insurance1107539Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Rheinmetall345850Microsoft951692Novartis1200526Alphabet A29798540Swiss Re12688156SAP345952
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Ausblick: Under Armour zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Toyota Motor stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Ausblick: Philip Morris gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Amazon wächst weiter - hohe Investitionspläne belasten Aktie deutlich
Kursrutsch im Kryptosektor: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. zwischen staatlichen Signalen und geldpolitischen Erwartungen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
06.02.2026 00:16:12

Losing Streak May Continue For Japan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Japan stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, sinking more than 900 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Nikkei 225 now sits just above the 53,800-point plateau and it may take further damage on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on disappointing data and continued weakness from technology stocks. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The Nikkei finished modestly lower on Thursday following mixed performances from the financial shares, technology stocks and automobile producers.

For the day, the index dropped 475.32 points or 0.88 percent to finish at 53,818.04 after trading between 53,653.06 and 54,459.08. Among the actives, Nissan Motor advanced 0.89 percent, while Mazda Motor improved 0.81 percent, Toyota Motor shed 0.51 percent, Honda Motor accelerated 1.67 percent, Softbank Group plunged 7.01 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial stumbled 2.37 percent, Mizuho Financial retreated 1.94 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial collected 0.41 percent, Mitsubishi Electric lost 0.46 percent, Sony Group perked 0.09 percent, Panasonic Holdings surged 8.41 percent and Hitachi was up 0.08 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened lower on Thursday and spent the entire session in the red, ending near daily lows.

The Dow tumbled 592.58 points or 1.20 percent to finish at 48,908.72, while the NASDAQ sank 363.99 points or 1.59 percent to end at 22,540.59 and the S&P 500 shed 84.32 points or 1.23 percent to close at 6,798.40.

Weakness among tech stocks continued to weigh on Wall Street amid losses from Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) and Qualcomm (QCOM), which provided disappointing guidance.

Tech stocks have moved sharply lower over the past few sessions amid concerns about valuations and the impact of artificial intelligence.

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose much more than expected last week. The Labor Department also said job openings in the U.S. unexpectedly fell to their lowest level in over five years in December.

Crude oil prices plunged on Thursday after weak U.S. jobs data increased demand concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery was down $1.87 or 2.87 percent at $63.27 per barrel.

Closer to home, Japan will release December figures for household spending later this morning. Spending is expected to slip 1.3 percent on month and 0.5 percent on year after rising 6.2 percent on month and 2.9 percent on year in November.

Japan also will see preliminary December readings for its leading and coincident indexes; in November, the leading index was up 0.1 percent and the coincident fell 1.0 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ KLA
✅ Alphabet A
✅ BBVA (Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria)

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

05.02.26 Julius Bär: 19.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Barrick Mining Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Pan American Silver Corp
05.02.26 SMI setzt neue Bestmarke
05.02.26 SG-Marktüberblick: 05.02.2026
05.02.26 Rohstoffmärkte starten fulminant ins neue Jahr
05.02.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Italien – Die Welt blickt auf Mailand/Netflix – Showdown in Hollywood
03.02.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Logitech, Swiss Life, Swisscom
28.01.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall-Aktie rot nach Pre-Close-Call - Finanzprofis alarmiert - auch Aktien von CSG, HENSOLDT, RENK & Co. verlieren
Amazon wächst weiter - hohe Investitionspläne belasten Aktie deutlich
UBS-Aktie fällt dennoch: Milliardengewinn verzeichnet - Schätzungen deutlich übertroffen
Alphabet-Aktie sinkt: Google-Mutter mit mehr Umsatz und Gewinn - weitere KI-Investitionen geplant
Kursrutsch im Kryptosektor: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. zwischen staatlichen Signalen und geldpolitischen Erwartungen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Deutsche Bank Aktie News: Deutsche Bank zeigt sich am Vormittag gestärkt
Infineon-Aktie gibt nach: Infineon erwartet auch 2027 starkes KI-Wachstum und investiert mehr
Aktien von ServiceNow, Oracle, Palantir & Co. sacken ab: Softwaretitel wegen KI-Sorgen unter Druck
Bayer-Aktie auf Wachstumskurs? Analysten heben den Daumen

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe im Januar 2026: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Januar 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Januar 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
23:09 Machado: Neuwahlen in Venezuela binnen zehn Monaten möglich
22:52 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Schwach - Jobdaten, KI und Krypto verunsichern
22:38 Amazon plant Investitionen von 200 Milliarden Dollar - Kurs sackt ab
22:34 ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Novo Nordisk auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 350 Kronen
22:18 Aktien New York Schluss: Schwach - Jobdaten und KI-Investitionen verunsichern
21:53 ROUNDUP/Bayer: Asundexian senkt Schlaganfallrisiko deutlich - JPM: Daten positiv
21:49 ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Bayer auf 'Overweight'
21:49 ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt Vinci nach starken Jahreszahlen auf 'Outperform'
21:49 ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt Enel nach Zahlen auf 'Underperform'
21:45 ROUNDUP 2/Weißes Haus: Verhandlungen mit dem Iran am Freitag