Losing Streak May Continue For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, slumping more than 525 points or 2.2 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 24,310-point plateau and it may take further damage again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and technology companies.

For the day, the index sank 181.79 points or 0.74 percent to finish at 24,312.16 after trading between

Among the actives, AIA gave up 0.20 percent, while Alibaba Group faded 0.09 percent, Baidu climbed 1.36 percent, Bank of China crashed 2.74 percent, BOC Hong Kong declined 1.72 percent, China Construction Bank stumbled 2.02 percent, China Life Insurance slumped 1.32 percent, China Merchants Bank tanked 2.42 percent, China Mobile fell 0.62 percent, China Petroleum & Chemical shed 0.70 percent, China Shenhua Energy was down 0.23 percent, CITIC cratered 2.81 percent, CNOOC plummeted 3.14 percent, Hong Kong Exchange lost 0.67 percent, HSBC jumped 1.37 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China tumbled 2.09 percent, JD.com and Tencent Holdings both dipped 0.45 percent, Lenovo Group surrendered 2.28 percent, Meituan skidded 1.20 percent, NetEase eased 0.05 percent, Nongfu Spring plunged 2.95 percent, PetroChina slipped 0.61 percent, Ping An Insurance slid 0.44 percent, Semiconductor Manufacturing rallied 2.36 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties retreated 1.97 percent, Xiaomi Corporation dropped 0.94 percent, WuXi AppTec weakened 1.45 percent and Zijin Mining sank 0.72 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened slightly higher on Wednesday and hugged the line before tumbling after the Federal Reserve's rate decision.

The Dow dropped 507.12 points or 0.98 percent to finish at 51,492.55, while the NASDAQ slumped 354.69 points or 1.34 percent to close at 26,021.66 and the S&P 500 sank 91.25 points or 1.21 percent to end at 7,420.10.

The weakness that emerged on Wall Street came after the Fed left interest rates unchanged as widely expected, but projections suggest that rates could be higher by end of the year.

The Fed noted that inflation remains elevated relative to the Fed's 2 percent goal, in part reflecting supply shocks that have driven price increases in certain sectors, including energy.

In economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing retail sales in the U.S. increased by much more than expected in the month of May.

Crude oil prices ticked higher on Wednesday as energy experts remain skeptical of an early restoration of normal oil trade in the gulf region despite the upcoming U.S.-Iran deal. West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery was up $0.45 or 0.59 percent at $76.50 per barrel.