Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 10’741 -0.7%  SPI 13’834 -0.6%  Dow 30’775 -0.8%  DAX 12’784 -1.7%  Euro 1.0012 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’455 -1.7%  Gold 1’807 -0.6%  Bitcoin 18’035 -5.9%  Dollar 0.9551 0.0%  Öl 114.9 -0.8% 
1 Aktie gratis

01.07.2022 01:01:32

Losing Streak Likely To Continue For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in consecutive trading days, sinking nearly 90 points or 3.8 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,330-point plateau and it may take further damage on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets calls for continued consolidation, with energy, steel and financial stocks likely to lead the way lower. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets are tipped to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the financials, technology stocks and oil and chemical companies, although the automobile producers were up on bargain hunting.

For the day, the index tumbled 45.35 points or 1.91 percent to finish at 2,332.64 after trading between 2,332.59 and 2,368.57. Volume was 506 million shares worth 8.7 trillion won. There were 699 decliners and 183 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial declined 2.11 percent, while KB Financial rose 0.10 percent, Hana Financial skidded 1.38 percent, Samsung Electronics tumbled 1.72 percent, LG Electronics weakened 2.65 percent, SK Hynix tanked 3.19 percent, Naver retreated 2.64 percent, LG Chem slumped 2.64 percent, Lotte Chemical cratered 2.96 percent, S-Oil plunged 3.70 percent, SK Innovation plummeted 4.00 percent, POSCO surrendered 1.50 percent, SK Telecom stumbled 1.89 percent, KEPCO advanced 0.89 percent, Hyundai Motor jumped 2.85 percent and Kia Motors added 0.52 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened sharply lower on Thursday, made back some ground as the day progressed but still ended well in the red.

The Dow dropped 253.88 points or 0.82 percent to finish at 30,775.43, while the NASDAQ tumbled 149.16 points or 1.33 percent to end at 11,028.74 and the S&P 500 sank 33.45 points or 0.88 percent to close at 3,785.38.

The early sell-off on Wall Street came amid lingering concerns about the global economic outlook and the possibility of a recession. Central bank chiefs have reaffirmed their resolve to pare inflation despite threats to economic growth.

A Commerce Department report provided further evidence of an economic slowdown, showing that personal spending increased less than expected in May.

Crude oil prices moved sharply lower Thursday, extending the pullback seen in the previous session on lingering concerns about the outlook for demand amid the possibility of a recession. West Texas Intermediate for August delivery plunged $4.02 or 3.7 percent to $105.76 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will release June figures for imports, exports and trade balance later today. Imports are expected jump 22.6 percent on year, slowing from 32.0 percent in May. Exports are called higher by an annual 3.8 percent, down sharply from 21.3 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at $4.83 billion following the $1.71 billion shortfall a month earlier.

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

30.06.22 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: FedEx liefert starke Zahlen - setzt sich der Bestell-Boom fort?
30.06.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Sulzer AG
30.06.22 Autoverband Acea meldet sinkende Zulassungen
30.06.22 Ausblick 2. Halbjahr – Bleibt alles anders / BioNTech – Positive Daten
30.06.22 Marktüberblick: Aktienmarkt unter Druck
30.06.22 Schwergewichte halten SMI auf Kurs
30.06.22 Nima Pouyan – Invesco: Gold als Inflationsschutz? | BX Swiss TV
24.06.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’189.65 16.71 WSSMAU
Short 11’381.51 12.81 USSMMU
Short 11’760.25 8.80 TSSMOU
SMI-Kurs: 10’741.21 30.06.2022 17:31:49
Long 10’241.63 18.60 WSSMRU
Long 10’019.24 13.45 DSSMQU
Long 9’622.94 8.99 VSSM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Euro rutscht zum Franken erstmals seit März wieder unter die Parität
SNB-Aktie dreht ins Plus: SNB auch im ersten Quartal mit Interventionen am Devisenmarkt
Sehr schwache Halbjahresbilanz: US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- SMI schliesst tiefer -- DAX letztlich verlustreich -- Asiatische Indizes beenden Handel uneinheitlich
Bullishe Prognose trotz Crash: El Salvadors Präsident Bukele glaubt an grosse Zukunft von Bitcoin
Darum fällt der Euro unter 1,05 Dollar und unter 1,00 Franken
Barry Callebaut-Aktie tiefer: Salmonellen in belgischem Werk entdeckt
UBS-Aktie fällt: UBS beendet Betrugsuntersuchung in den USA mit einer Milliardenzahlung
Nikola-Aktie nach Kursrutsch: Nikola-Gründer Trevor Milton muss sich neuem Betrugsvorwurf stellen
GAZPROM-Aktie sackt fast 30 Prozent ab: GAZPROM zahlt keine Dividende
Tesla-Aktie im Abwärtsstrudel: Könnte eine neue Gigafactory in Indonesien Teslas Ressourcenprobleme lösen?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit