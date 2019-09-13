Los Angeles' Untold History of Griffith Park, Prohibition Tunnels, Mount Wilson Observatory and More Featured in New Season of KCET's 'LOST LA'

BURBANK, Calif., September 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KCET, a producer of award-winning and diverse original content for public media, announced today the return of the Emmy® -winning historical documentary series LOST LA, a co-production with the University of Southern California Libraries. Public historian and writer Nathan Masters of the USC Libraries returns as Host with untold histories behind Griffith Park, Manzanar, Los Angeles' prohibition tunnels, architect Paul Revere Williams, the Shindana Toy Company and the Mount Wilson Observatory. Now in its fourth season, LOST LA explores our region's hidden past through documents, photos and other rare artifacts from California libraries and archives. Season four of LOST LA premieres on Tues., Oct. 15 at 8:30 p.m. on KCET in Southern California with encores airing one week later on PBS SoCal at 7:30 p.m.

Following the broadcast, each episode will stream at kcet.org/lostla and on the free PBS Video app (available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, the App Store and Google Play), as well as on YouTube and Amazon Prime.

LOST LA originally premiered as a series on KCET in January of 2016 based on an "online to on-air" incubation model where high-trafficked web content was produced for broadcast. Since then, the series has continued to challenge the assumption that Los Angeles is a city without a history. Instead, LOST LA offers a history of Southern California that is not often told, or has been forgotten, bringing primary sources of Los Angeles history to the screen and connecting them to the Los Angeles of today.

The episodes will be telecast as follows (subject to change):

"Griffith Park" – Tues., Oct. 15

Explore one of the nation's largest municipal parks and discover how it hasn't always lived up to its founder's vision of a public recreation ground for all.

"Three Views of Manzanar" – Tues., Oct. 22

One of ten camps where Japanese Americans were incarcerated during WWII, California's Manzanar was photographed by outsiders Dorothea Lange and Ansel Adams—and by incarceree Tōyō Miyatake, who captured scenes from within.

"Bootlegger Tunnels" – Tues., Oct. 29

Explore the subterranean myths of Prohibition-era Los Angeles, crawl through bootlegger tunnels and visit some of the city's oldest speakeasies.

"Paul Revere Williams" – Tues., Nov. 5

Pioneering African-American architect Paul Revere Williams contributed to some of the city's most recognizable civic structures—all while confronting racial barriers.

"Discovering the Universe" – Tues., Nov. 12

Visit the underground vault of the Carnegie Observatories and the historic Mount Wilson Observatory, once the world capital of astronomy.

"Shindana Toy Company" – Tues., Nov. 19

Manufacturing ethnically correct black dolls in the wake of the Watts uprising, South Los Angeles-based Shindana Toy Company left a lasting mark on the American doll industry.

Earlier this summer, KCET and the USC Libraries announced the launch of an all-new, statewide K-12 initiative called Lost LA Curriculum Project consisting of lesson plans based on episodes of the show from previous seasons. Currently available to teachers across the state on a portal that can be accessed through kcet.org/lostlacurriculum, teachers and students have been able to navigate digital content pertinent to topics that range from Los Angeles' coded geographies to the city's original roots in "The Wild West." Lost LA Curriculum Project was created by a powerful local alliance comprised of KCET, USC Libraries, the UCLA History-Geography Project and the Huntington-USC Institute on California and the West.

An exclusive sneak preview of "Griffith Park: The Untold History" will be presented at the Los Angeles Archives Bazaar, presented by L.A. as Subject and the USC Libraries on Sat., Oct. 12 at USC. For more information, please visit: https://laassubject.org/archives-bazaar.

LOST LA is supported by The Ralph M. Parsons Foundation, the California Library and other generous institutional funders.

For more information about LOST LA and to watch episodes online, visit kcet.org/LostLA.

Join the conversation on social media using #LostLA

ABOUT KCET

On-air, online and in the community, KCET plays a vital role in the cultural and educational enrichment of Southern and Central California. KCET offers a wide range of award-winning local programming as well as the finest public television programs from around the world. Throughout its 54-year history, KCET has won hundreds of major awards for its local and regional news and public affairs programming, its national drama and documentary productions, its quality educational family and children's programs, its outreach and community services and its website, kcet.org. KCET is a donor-supported community institution. For additional information about KCET productions, web-exclusive content, programming schedules and community events, please visit kcet.org. Select original programming from KCET is also available for streaming on Apple TV, YouTube, Amazon and Roku platforms. For more information please visit kcet.org/apps. KCET is a content channel of the Public Media Group of Southern California.

ABOUT USC LIBRARIES AND L.A. AS SUBJECT

The USC Libraries actively support the discovery, creation, and preservation of knowledge at the University of Southern California and beyond. The libraries serve as host institution for L.A. As Subject, an association of more than 230 libraries, cultural institutions, official archives, and private collectors dedicated to preserving and telling the sometimes-hidden histories of the Los Angeles region. Southern California history is among the USC Libraries' prominent collections and programming strengths, and Lost LA is an emblem of USC's connection and commitment to Los Angeles as a Pacific Rim megacity.

CONTACT

Allison Gray

agray@pmgsocal.org

747.201.5298

For Downloadable Artwork, please visit KCET.org/pressroom

Los Angeles' Untold History of Griffith Park, Prohibition Tunnels, Mount Wilson Observatory and More

Featured in New Season of KCET's 'LOST LA'

Fourth Season of Historical Documentary Series Premieres October 15

(Scenes from season four of LOST LA. Photo courtesy of KCET.)

kcet.org/LostLA

Also streaming on YouTube, Amazon Prime, Roku and Apple TV.

SOURCE KCET