Los Angeles Regional Food Bank Joins NBC4's Annual 'Help 4 The Hungry' To Support Regional Food Banks

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is joining NBC4/KNBC's 'Help 4 The Hungry' donation drive, returning for a third consecutive year to support food banks facing a greater than ever need this holiday season to help feed families in need. Demand has skyrocketed during the pandemic leaving neighborhoods and people across Southern California struggling with economic hardships, job losses and homelessness.

From November 23 through December 24, individuals can donate $1, $5, $10 or more at Ralphs and Food 4 Less stores upon checkout. People can also make donations by texting H4H to 41444 and follow the prompts. Donations of any amount are welcomed. All donations collected locally will benefit Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and other regional food banks in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties.

"The economic impact from the pandemic will be a long-term, outstanding problem, and the Help 4 the Hungry campaign will provide critical funds so the Food Bank can reach an unprecedented amount of food-insecure people who rely on the Food Bank," said Michael Flood, the Food Bank's President, and CEO. "The Food Bank is very thankful for the continued support of the NBC4, Ralphs and Food 4 Less teams and its community for helping its neighbors in need."

"NBC4's 'Help 4 The Hungry' returns at a critical time when many across our area are facing overwhelming challenges. We are proud to step up and do our part to ensure millions of meals across Southern California are available to those who need it the most and during these unprecedented times," said Steve Carlston, NBC4 President and General Manager.

Since 2018, NBC4's campaign has raised nearly $1 million dollars in cash donations and provided four million meals across the region. This year, the station and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank hope to build on the success and make a greater impact. As of November, food distribution has increased by 145% compared to the pre-pandemic period.

Throughout the Help 4 The Hungry campaign, NBC4/KNBC will report about food insecurity in Southern California and how donations can make a difference in people's lives. Audiences can watch the reports during the station's newscasts that air from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m., at 11:00 a.m. and at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. Audiences can also watch the reports through the station's digital, mobile and OTT platforms.

For more information about how to donate, visit nbcla.com/helpthehungry and follow @nbcla on all social media platforms.

About Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has been mobilizing resources to fight hunger in Los Angeles County since 1973. To support the Food Bank's vision that no one goes hungry in Los Angeles County, food and grocery products are distributed through a network of 700 partner agencies and directly to families, seniors and children through direct distribution programs. The Food Bank has distributed more than 1.5 billion pounds of food, the equivalent of 1.2 billion meals since 1973. In response to the Coronavirus crisis, the Food Bank has more than doubled food distribution, and now reaches more than 900,000 people every month. The Food Bank is a 4-star rated charity by Charity Navigator. For more information, visit LAFoodBank.org.

