Los Angeles Orthopedic Surgery Specialists and Advanced Orthopedics Announces New Clinic in Glendale
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Orthopedic Surgery Specialists and Advanced Orthopedics (LAOSS), a leading orthopedic health services practice, is pleased to announce its expansion into the San Fernando Valley and Verdugo Mountains regions of Los Angeles County. LAOSS' newest clinic is located on the campus of Glendale Adventist Hospital at 1505 Wilson Terrace, Suite 310, Glendale, California 91206. LAOSS is a partner practice of Unity MSK, a management services company providing support to orthopedic and podiatry practices across the United States.
The Glendale clinic, which is the 9th location for LAOSS, marks the continued growth of our orthopedic medical group that has been recognized for its commitment to extraordinary patient care. "The new Glendale location aligns perfectly with our overarching mission to make orthopedic care accessible and convenient for families," said Dr. Kevin Pelton, President of LAOSS. "It delivers on a promise LAOSS made several years ago to expand the number of clinics to meet the growing needs of thousands of patients across our region. We are incredibly excited and honored to open this new clinic."
"A great deal of thought goes into making our clinics right for the communities who need us," said Jon Garfield, CEO of Unity MSK. "The need in this area is so tremendous, and the families in these communities will now have access to extraordinary orthopedic care. We are so excited to welcome patients to this new facility."
LAOSS is also pleased to announce the addition of a new orthopedic surgeon to its team of doctors. Sevag Bastian, MD, Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon, specializes in sports medicine and regenerative orthopedics. Dr. Bastian will serve the community of Glendale, practicing with a patient-first mindset. To improve patient outcomes, he designs treatment plans unique to each individual that will restore mobility and lead to optimal wellness. "I am excited to join the LAOSS community and look forward to partnering with this excellent team to provide the best care possible," said Dr. Bastian. "I put a lot of effort into ensuring that my patients are safe, comfortable, and well cared for. I hope to bring as much positivity as possible to this community."About Los Angeles Orthopedic Surgery Specialists and Advanced Orthopedics
Los Angeles Orthopedic Surgery Specialists and Advanced Orthopedics (LAOSS) is a Los Angeles-based multi-location provider of comprehensive orthopedic care, offering a wide array of services to treat everything from general musculoskeletal pain to complex fractures, spinal issues, sports, and other related injuries. In keeping with the company's core mission, LAOSS offers conservative pathways to improve the quality of life of its community by offering the highest-level orthopedic care in Los Angeles. Locations include Encino, Glendale, Los Angeles (East Los Angeles), Los Angeles (Wilshire), Montebello, Pico Rivera, Santa Fe Springs, Tarzana and Valencia.
To learn more about LAOSS, or to book an appointment, please call 818-877-2248 or visit https://laorthos.com/
Unity MSK is a national platform providing support services to practices offering the full continuum of musculoskeletal care. Unity MSK's scalable, best-in-class support promotes robust practice growth while allowing physicians to focus on providing the highest-quality clinical treatment for patients. Unity MSK is led by a team of executives and administrative support specialists with extensive clinical support experience. For more information, visit www.unitymsk.com.
Ryan Pahler
Unity MSK
800-990-1301
rpahler@unitymsk.com
