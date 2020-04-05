05.04.2020 07:00:00

Los Angeles dealership offers a price guarantee to give its customers peace of mind

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers often feel like they are working uphill when they are shopping for a car. Sorting through prices and deals can feel overwhelming and stressful for some customers. Pushy salesman and predatory tactics can also turn away most shoppers and leave them with a sour taste. Customers want something uncomplicated and straightforward.

This is why Volkswagen of Downtown Los Angeles doesn't want to play any of these games with its customers. The dealership offers a competitive price guarantee to go along with the Not So Standard Spring Even happening. Drivers can take advantage of a new event that offers deals for qualifying vehicles and drivers. New Volkswagen models are being offered with a zero-percent APR for up to 72 months. The Not So Standard Spring Event also includes no payments for six months.

Customers who are interested in this program are highly encouraged to reach out to the dealership. Volkswagen of Downtown Los Angeles has a text and chat function on its website as well as Facebook and Twitter. The dealership can also be reached over the phone at 213-863-4741. Customers wishing to visit directly can find the dealership at 1900 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA, 90007.

 

SOURCE Volkswagen of Downtown Los Angeles

Nachrichten

