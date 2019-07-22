+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
22.07.2019 20:05:00

Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. and Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l. Receive Distribution of Common Shares of NGEx Minerals Ltd.

LUXEMBOURG, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. ("Lorito") and Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l. "Zebra") 40, Boulevard Grande Duchesse Charlotte, L-1330 Luxembourg, two companies controlled by a trust settled by the late Adolf H. Lundin, announced today that as a result of the spin-out by NGEx Resources Inc. ("NGEx" or the "Company") (TSX:NGQ) (NASDAQ OMX:NGQ) of its wholly owned Los Helados Property and certain other exploration properties under a Plan of Arrangement they will be receiving common shares of NGEx Minerals Inc. ("NGEX MINERALS"), a wholly owned subsidiary of NGEx. In addition, as part of the Arrangement, NGEx will change its name to Josemaria Resources Inc. ("JOSE") (TSX:JOSE) (NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange ("OMX"):JOSE.  

Upon completion of the arrangement announced by NGEx and NGEX MINERLAS in a joint press release on July 17th, 2019, Lorito and Zebra will, based on their holdings of NGEx on record as of July 24th, 2019, be receiving a distribution of one common share of NGEX MINERALS for Can$nil consideration for every two common shares of NGEx held. Lorito will be receiving and holding 12,250,000 common shares or approximately 9.82% and Zebra will be receiving and holding 32,300,967 common shares or approximately 25.88% respectively of the issued capital of NGEX MINERALS.  Collectively, the joint-actors will be holding a total of 44,550,967 common shares or approximately 35.70% of the issued capital of NGEX MINERALS. The Company has applied for a listing of the shares of NGEX MINERALS on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the trading symbol "NGEX" and has announced that these shares will not be listed in Sweden.

On record date July 24th, 2019, Lorito will be holding 24,500,000 common shares or approximately 9.72% and Zebra will be holding 64,601,933 common shares or 25.88% respectively of the issued capital of NGEx for a total of 89,101,933 common shares or approximately 35.70% of the issued capital of NGEx eligible for distribution of the NGEX MINERALS common shares.

Lorito and Zebra are joint actors with respect to their holdings in JOSE and NGEX MINERALS and have acquired the common shares for investment purposes. Each of Lorito and Zebra may from time to time increase or decrease their investment in JOSE and / or NGEX MINERALS depending upon the business and prospects of these companies and depending upon future market conditions.

A copy of the Early Warning Report filed pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 may be obtained from Sandy Kansky, 1-604-806-3574.

SOURCE Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:00
Schweizer Aktien werden in der EU nicht mehr gehandelt - Ask Sparkojote feat. BX Swiss
13:58
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Nestlé, LafargeHolcim, Zurich Insurance Group
13:55
Favoritenwechsel bei Edelmetallen: Silber läuft Gold den Rang ab
11:23
Börsengiganten öffnen ihre Bücher
10:11
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10:08
Vontobel: derimail - Die Schweizer Lieblingswerte in diversen Währungen
09:15
SMI gibt 10.000er-Marke wieder ab
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.07.19
Schroders: Warum Anleger Unternehmensanleihen unterschätzen könnten
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Schweizer Aktien werden in der EU nicht mehr gehandelt - Ask Sparkojote feat. BX Swiss

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

KW 29: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Darum fällt der Euro zum Franken auf ein Zweijahrestief
Meyer-Burger-Aktien fallen auf Rekordtief: Geschäftsmodell wird hinterfragt und alle Optionen geprüft
So hat sich die Rolle Chinas für die Weltwirtschaft verändert
Julius Bär verzeichnet im Halbjahr tiefere Gewinnzahlen - Aktie klar im Plus
Dow Jones stabil -- SMI beendet Handel leicht tiefer -- DAX schliesst etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Ausblick: UBS präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Wirecard erhebt wohl schwere Anschuldigungen gegen Financial Times
Elon Musks Startup erzielt Fortschritt bei Gehirn-OPs: Telepathie bald realisierbar?
Kryptobulle hält einen Kursrückgang als positives Signal für den Bitcoin

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones stabil -- SMI beendet Handel leicht tiefer -- DAX schliesst etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich zum Wochenstart leicht im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX präsentierte sich auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street notiert am Montag mit unterschiedlicher Tendenz. Die asiatischen Börsen starteten mit Verlusten in die neue Woche.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB