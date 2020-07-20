20.07.2020 18:48:00

Lorien Health Services Provides Notification of Data Security Incident

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 6, 2020, Lorien Health Services ("Lorien") experienced a data security incident that encrypted some of its information.  Upon detecting the incident, Lorien immediately engaged a team of cybersecurity experts to assist with its response and to determine whether any personal information may have been accessed during the incident.  On June 10, 2020 the investigation determined that personal information was accessed during the incident. The information may have included residents' names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, addresses, and health diagnosis and treatment information.

Lorien reported this matter to the FBI and will provide whatever cooperation is necessary to hold perpetrators accountable.  Lorien also notified all potentially impacted residents by letter on June 16, 2020.  The letters include information about the incident and about steps that can be taken to protect personal information.  Lorien is offering complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services through ID Experts to those who may have been affected by the incident.  Lorien has established a call center to assist with enrollment in these services.  The call center can be reached at the toll free number: 1-833-431-1278.  Further information can be obtained at www.lorienhealth.com

About Lorien Health Services:

Lorien Health Services is a family-owned and operated organization that was founded by and conducts itself based on strong family values. Those values extend to our residents, their family members, and our dedicated employees. Our goal is to exceed the expectations of the people we touch by providing, patient-centered care utilizing the latest in healthcare technology that results in the finest outcomes for our residents. Lorien Health Services was founded in 1977 by the same family that continues to lead the company today. Their mission and vision remains today as it did then.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lorien-health-services-provides-notification-of-data-security-incident-301096283.html

SOURCE Lorien Health Services

