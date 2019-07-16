Lori Overstreet Joins U.S. News as Vice President and General Manager of Education

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lori Overstreet is named Vice President and General Manager of Education at U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in education rankings, U.S. News President and CEO Bill Holiber announced today.

Joining from Discovery Communications as their former Vice President of Marketing for Discovery Education, Overstreet has two decades of experience leading and expanding global businesses. In addition to Discovery, Overstreet has held leadership positions at McGraw-Hill Education, Sylvan Learning and Bausch & Lomb, honing her skill set in education and health care. She has a track record of success in driving growth, strategic brand development, new product and content development and integrated marketing.

"We're pleased to welcome Lori to U.S. News and have her lead the vital Education section, which includes the flagship Best Colleges franchise," said Holiber. "Lori will play a pivotal role in expanding our business-to-business and business-to-consumer offerings in Education, which combines impactful rankings with year-round, high-quality editorial advice."

On choosing U.S. News, Overstreet said, "I have spent my career working with brands that make a difference in people's lives. That's the barometer I used when choosing U.S. News." She added, "I'm thrilled to join a team dedicated to helping prospective students and their families make valuable decisions about their education."

Overstreet's addition comes at a period of continued growth for the Education service at U.S. News. In the last year, U.S. News has…

...Gone hyperlocal . Consumer demand is high for content tailored specifically to a person's location. U.S. News met that demand by expanding the Best High Schools to include numerical rankings for more than 17,000 schools, and by publishing metro-area rankings for high schools . Most recently, it refreshed the Community Colleges directory, expanding data and information for the benefit of consumers to nearly 1,700 schools across the country.

. Consumer demand is high for content tailored specifically to a person's location. U.S. News met that demand by expanding the Best High Schools to include numerical rankings for more than 17,000 schools, and by publishing . Most recently, it refreshed the Community Colleges directory, expanding data and information for the benefit of consumers to nearly 1,700 schools across the country. ... Published user-generated content . U.S. News announced a new feature last year in user-generated content for the Best Colleges section, connecting engaged students with timely questions and reviews about college experience, dorm life, teaching styles and more. The feature has generated thousands of reviews and questions.

. U.S. News announced a new feature last year in user-generated content for the Best Colleges section, connecting engaged students with timely questions and reviews about college experience, dorm life, teaching styles and more. The feature has generated thousands of reviews and questions. ...Helped nearly 65 million people make education decisions. People came to usnews.com to make a decision about their education, whether it's researching high schools, comparing undergraduate programs or picking a master's degree. They engaged with the U.S. News College Compass and Grad Compass to get proprietary data on thousands of schools, including information on salary, graduation rates and financial aid.

The rigorous U.S. News Education rankings include Best High Schools , Best Colleges , Best Online Programs , Best Graduate Schools and Best Global Universities . The anticipated new edition of the 2020 Best Colleges will publish in early September. Accompanying the thousands of data points published each year are advice on the application process, choosing a school and paying for college.

